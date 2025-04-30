"What happened in Pahalgam has rattled the entire humanity": Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 30 (ANI): Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday said the Pahalgam terror attack had rattled the entire humanity and also praised Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his statement in the Assembly in the aftermath of the brutal attack.

"I believe what happened in Pahalgam has rattled the entire humanity... No one can understand the pain of terrorism more than Punjab. 25,000-30,000 Punjabis lost their lives to terrorism," Jakhar told ANI on Tuesday.

Jakhar also said that Omar Abdullah has "touched the hearts of every person" with his statement in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

"The statement made by Omar Abdullah in J&K Assembly has touched the heart of every person, including Punjabis...He not only spoke keeping above politics but also showed the mirror to those doing low-level politics," he said.

Reacting to Congress's 'Gayab' post targeting PM Modi, which the party later deleted after political backlash, Jakhar said, "They (Congress) should learn from their INDIA alliance member Omar Abdullah. I hope a better sense will prevail in the Congress leadership and they will stop this low-level politics."

The post had shown an image of a kurta-pyjama and black sandals with the word "GAYAB" and the caption "Jimmedariyo ke samay-Gayab" (Missing during the time of responsibility). This drew strong criticism from the BJP and its allies.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia sharply criticised the Congress, accusing it of sending the wrong message to Pakistan.

"They are giving signals to Pakistan that in this terrorist attack, the Congress party stands with Pakistan and not with their own nation... This is not an innocent post by the Congress party. It is a sinister, poisonous design trying to weaken the integrity of our nation and target the Prime Minister of the country," Bhatia said.

He also said, "There is a national political party that stays among us, but if we call them Lashkar-e-Pakistan Congress, it won't be wrong. The Congress's social media handle has tweeted an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A strong message has been given to Pakistan that in India, the supporters of Mir Jafar are present here... 'Sar tan se juda' has become the ideology of Lashkar-e-Pakistan Congress today."

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also reacted strongly.

"When our Prime Minister is leading the fight against terrorism strongly, why does Congress have such a low opinion of him? How low will Congress stoop? I abhor this Congress party's antics," Rijiju said on X.

The attack, which resulted in the killing of 26 people, has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for action against those responsible.

The attack in Pahalgam on April 22 is one of the deadliest attacks in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken strong measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

