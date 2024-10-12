What happened in Bangladesh? Wherever we are, we need to be united, empowered: RSS Chief

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday called for unity among Hindus citing the example of Bangladesh where he said that for the first time, Hindus united and came out on roads to protect themselves.

Condemning the violence against Hindus in the neighbouring country, he said that as long as the radical nature of committing atrocities out of anger persists - not only Hindus, but all minorities will be in danger.

Addressing the annual Vijayadashami programme held here today, Bhagwat said What is happening in Bangladesh is also a learning for Hindus in India.

"What happened in our neighbouring Bangladesh? It might have some immediate reasons and those who are concerned will discuss it. But the underlying issue is the repeated atrocities against Hindus.

"For the first time, Hindus united to protect themselves, but as long as this radical violence persists, not just Hindus, but all minorities are in danger. They need support from Hindus from the entire world and India's government must step in."

Bhagwat also emphasised "If we are weak, we are inviting atrocity. Wherever we are, we need to be united and empowered and weakness is not an option."

The RSS chief further warned against a growing narrative in Bangladesh which saw India as a threat. He mentioned that in Bangladesh, such discussions are going on that they say they have to side with Pakistan since it has nuclear powers as they perceive a threat from India. The country that received full support in its creation is now encouraging such a narrative against Bharat, he said.

"We all know which countries are pushing such discussions, and narrations, we don't need to take their name. Their wish is to create such conditions in India as well. Such industries are being run to stop India," Bhagwat said.

The RSS Chief further emphasized the threats posed by "Deep State," "Wokeism" and "Cultural Marxists" to cultural traditions stating that destruction of values and traditions is a part of the modus operandi of this group.

"Words like 'Deep State', 'Wokeism', 'Cultural Marxist' are in discussion these days. In fact, they are the declared enemies of all cultural traditions. Complete destruction of values, traditions and whatever is considered virtuous and auspicious is a part of the modus operandi of this group. The first step of this modus operandi is to bring the mind-shaping systems and institutions of the society under one's influence - for example, the education system and educational institutions, media, intellectual discourse, etc., and to destroy the thoughts, values and belief of the society through them," Bhagwat said.

"In a society living together, an identity-based group is motivated to separate on the basis of its actual or artificially created specialty, demand, need or a problem. A feeling of victimhood is created in them. By fanning discontent, that element is pulled apart from the rest of the society, and made aggressive against the system. Direct conflicts are created by finding fault lines in the society. An atmosphere of anarchy and fear is created by intensifying distrust and hatred towards the system, laws, governance, administration etc. This makes it easy to establish one's dominance over that country," the RSS leader said.

—ANI