What does Delhiites' expect from Union Budget 2026-27

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2026–27 in Parliament on Sunday, residents of Delhi shared their expectations, saying that sectors such as education and railways should be given priority, with increased budgetary allocations to address public needs.

Speaking to IANS, several residents expressed hope that the upcoming Budget would focus on easing the financial burden on common people.

Anil, a Delhi resident, said, "The Budget should be beneficial for poor people. It should be designed in such a way that it reaches the common man and improves their quality of life, so that people can live with dignity and happiness.”

Seema Bansal, another resident, said she expects measures to lessen household expenses.

"Home appliances and household-related items should become cheaper. Travel should also be made more affordable. Flight fares and train ticket prices should be reduced, and inflation must be brought under control,” she said.

Another resident echoed similar views, stating that the budget should aim to make daily life easier.

"We expect relief from rising inflation. Travelling should be more convenient and affordable for everyone," the resident said.

Amrit, a senior citizen, highlighted the issue of taxation and railway concessions.

"We should get relief from high taxes. While senior citizens are promised benefits, we are not getting adequate relief in railway ticket prices," he said.

Abhishek Yadav, a student, stressed the need for higher spending on education.

"The government should increase expenditure on education to at least 5 per cent or more. Compared to other countries, our spending is very low. Stipends, scholarships, and teachers' salaries should be increased," he said.

Another resident praised the Modi government's performance but stressed the importance of railway safety.

"The government is doing well, and India is showing positive results while other countries are struggling. Railways should be given priority, and safety must be ensured," the resident added.

Meanwhile, FM Sitharaman arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday and met President Droupadi Murmu ahead of presenting the Union Budget 2026-27 in Parliament. This marks her ninth consecutive Budget presentation, making her the first woman finance minister to achieve this milestone.

The Budget is expected to balance fiscal prudence with measures aimed at sustaining growth, boosting infrastructure, and generating employment.

Economists anticipate an emphasis on defence, infrastructure, capital expenditure, power, and affordable housing, alongside selective initiatives to stimulate consumption. Maintaining fiscal discipline will also be a priority, with the fiscal deficit projected to ease to 4.4 per cent for FY26.

