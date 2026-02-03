Whale skeleton and marine mammal songs captivate visitors at CMFRI Foundation Day

Kochi, Feb 3 (IANS) The towering skeleton of a 14-metre-long Bryde’s whale and the haunting songs of marine mammals recorded deep underwater emerged as star attractions at the open house exhibition organised by the ICAR–Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) as part of its 79th Foundation Day celebrations held here.

The whale skeleton, recovered from a Bryde’s whale that stranded on Kozhikode beach in October 2023, drew large crowds and left visitors visibly awestruck.

Displayed at the newly inaugurated Marine Megafauna Museum on the CMFRI campus, the exhibit quickly became the focal point of the celebrations.

Students, families and marine life enthusiasts gathered around the massive structure as scientists explained the biology, behaviour and ecological importance of large marine mammals, while also stressing the need for their conservation.

The CMFRI opened its doors to the public on Tuesday, offering a rare glimpse into the world of marine biodiversity and fisheries research.

The National Marine Biodiversity Museum was another major draw, with rare specimens such as sunfish and oarfish receiving special attention.

The museum also showcased iconic marine species, including giant clams, whale sharks, humphead wrasse and a variety of deep-sea organisms, highlighting the richness of India’s marine ecosystems.

Several research divisions set up interactive exhibits that introduced visitors to lesser-known aspects of marine life.

A wide range of organisms -- sharks, rays, diverse fish species, shrimps, crabs, squids, octopus and pearl oysters -- were on display, sparking curiosity among visitors of all ages.

Demonstrations on mariculture technologies and traditional fishing gears added a practical dimension to the exhibition.

Environmental concerns such as marine conservation, biodiversity loss and sustainable fisheries management were also highlighted, reflecting the CMFRI’s focus on balancing resource use with long-term ecological health.

Visitors were also given access to key facilities, including laboratories, hatcheries and the institute’s library, offering insight into the scale and depth of the institution's research work.

Adding to the outreach effort, the CMFRI organised an interactive workshop on career opportunities in agriculture and allied sciences.

Students interacted directly with CMFRI Director Dr Grinson George and a panel of scientists, gaining guidance on academic pathways and careers in marine and fisheries sciences.

The open house underscored the CMFRI’s role not only as a premier research institution but also as a bridge between science and the public, fostering awareness and appreciation of the oceans and their living wealth.

