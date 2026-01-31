Wetlands in UP, Gujarat earn international recognition for conservation

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav announced the addition of two new wetlands, one each in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, to India’s Ramsar network, ahead of World Wetlands Day on February 2, an official said on Saturday.

The Minister informed that the newly-recognised Patna Bird Sanctuary in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh and Chhari-Dhand in Kutch district of Gujarat provide habitat to hundreds of migratory and resident bird species.

The areas are also home to wildlife such as chinkara, wolves, caracals, desert cats, and desert foxes, as well as endangered birds, he said.

India is one of the Contracting Parties to the ‘Convention on Wetlands’, known as the Ramsar Convention, signed in Ramsar, Iran, in 1971. India became a signatory to the convention on February 1, 1982, said a statement issued by the Environment Ministry.

The Convention on Wetlands is an intergovernmental treaty dedicated to the conservation and "wise use" of wetlands through local, national, and international cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness over the recognition for the two wetlands. “Delighted that the Patna Bird Sanctuary in Etah (Uttar Pradesh) and Chhari-Dhand in Kutch (Gujarat) are Ramsar sites. Congratulations to the local community and to all those passionate about wetland conservation. These recognitions reaffirm our commitment to preserving biodiversity and protecting vital ecosystems. May these wetlands continue to thrive as safe habitats for countless migratory and native species,” he wrote in a social media message.

Yadav stated in a post on social media, “With World Wetlands Day close by, I am delighted to announce that there are two new additions to India’s Ramsar growing network. Patna Bird Sanctuary in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhari-Dhand in Kutch, Gujarat, are the latest additions to the coveted Ramsar Sites list. This international recognition reflects India’s strong commitment to protect our environment and conserve our rich wetlands.”

Yadav highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s Ramsar network has expanded by over 276 per cent, from 26 sites in 2014 to 98 sites at present. He stated that the international recognition reflects India’s strong commitment to protecting the environment and conserving its wetlands.

Wetlands of conservation value can be designated as Wetlands of International Importance. These sites are significant because they can serve as models of the nation’s commitment to conservation and management under internationally accepted frameworks, the statement said.

