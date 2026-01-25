Western ring road phase two delay sparks fresh traffic worries in TN's Coimbatore

Chennai, Jan 25 (IANS) The near-completion of the first phase of Coimbatore’s Western Ring Road has brought temporary relief to motorists, but delays in approving funds for the second phase have cast uncertainty over the project’s larger objective of decongesting the city.

With the next phase yet to receive administrative clearance, concerns are mounting that traffic bottlenecks along the western corridor could persist for years.

Despite repeated submissions by the State Highways Department, the Tamil Nadu government has not yet granted sanction or released funds for Phase Two. The delay has put all preparatory activities on hold, even as vehicle density continues to rise in the western suburbs, witnessing rapid residential and commercial expansion.

Phase One of the project, stretching nearly 11.8 km from Mylkal to Madampatti, is in its final stage of execution.

Remaining works include lane markings, installation of reflectors and warning signboards, and fixing of streetlights. Several completed stretches have already been opened informally to traffic, offering a preview of the road’s potential to ease movement.

The first phase was implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 250 crore and passes through Madukkarai, Sundakkamuthur, Perur Chettipalayam, Theethipalayam, and Madampatti. Construction began in August 2023, following the state government’s earlier sanction of Rs 320 crore for land acquisition covering all three phases of the 31-km ring road.

According to the initial timeline, Phase One was scheduled for completion by August 2025, with Phase Two set to commence the following month. However, construction delays altered the schedule, and the absence of financial approval has now further stalled progress.

Phase Two, covering a 12.1-km stretch from Madampatti to Somayampalayam, is projected to cost Rs 368 crore. The route cuts across Perur, West Chithirai Chavadi, Kallikanaicken Palayam, Vadavalli, and Somayampalayam --localities already under strain from increasing traffic volumes.

The proposal for this phase was submitted during September-October last year and is still awaiting clearance.

Sources suggest that Phase Two may be executed through the Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority and is unlikely to be taken up before the Assembly elections.

A decision on toll collection for the entire Western Ring Road will be made only after all phases are completed, though officials have confirmed that no toll will be levied on the first 11-km stretch.

Once fully operational, the Western Ring Road is expected to significantly reshape traffic movement in Coimbatore by diverting heavy and long-distance vehicles away from the city core, easing pressure on arterial roads, and improving overall urban mobility.

--IANS

aal/dpb