Western Disturbances to bring storms, rain and hail in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, March 18 (IANS) A fresh spell of weather activity is set to impact Rajasthan as a Western Disturbance becomes active over the region. The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur has issued an alert for thunderstorms, gusty winds, rainfall, and isolated hailstorms over the next few days.

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A cyclonic circulation has developed over the western parts of the state on Wednesday, increasing the likelihood of intense thunderstorms, rain with wind speeds of 40-50 km/h, and isolated hailstorms in several districts, said officials on Wednesday.

Light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is expected in isolated areas of the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, as well as the Shekhawati region. Most other parts of the state are likely to remain dry. The weather system is expected to intensify, with its maximum impact during these two days.

On Thursday, thunderstorms with rain and strong winds (40-50 km/h) are likely across parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Udaipur, and Kota divisions. Isolated hailstorms may also occur. Similarly, on March 20, similar conditions are expected over Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Kota divisions, with thunderstorms, rain, strong winds, and chances of hailstorms. Weather conditions are expected to turn dry on March 21.

However, light rainfall may return in isolated areas of the Bikaner division on March 22. Authorities have advised farmers to take precautions, especially those with crops ready for harvest. Produce lying in open fields or stored in agricultural mandis should be covered or shifted to safe storage to prevent damage from rain and hail. Further updates will be issued as the system evolves, the weather department said.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature recorded in the state was 38 degrees Celsius in Chittorgarh, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 13.5 degrees Celsius in Sirohi.

According to observations recorded on Wednesday, the average humidity level in most parts of the state ranged between 32 per cent and 76 per cent.

--IANS

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