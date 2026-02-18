Western disturbance brings rain, hail to Rajasthan; weather alerts issued

Jaipur, Feb 18 (IANS) A fresh Western Disturbance has changed the weather pattern across Rajasthan, bringing intermittent rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms to several districts, including Jaipur, Alwar, Tonk, Kota, and Nagaur, since Wednesday morning. The sudden weather shift has led to a drop in temperatures and a return to mild cold conditions in many parts of the state.

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for thunderstorms and hailstorms in 13 districts, while 13 other districts remain under a yellow alert for adverse weather.

Intermittent rain was recorded in Jaipur, Alwar, Tonk, Kota, and Udaipur, with strong winds and lightning reported in the capital. Hailstorms occurred in areas around Jaipur, while Nagaur also reported hail along with rainfall. In Jaipur, rainfall began around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, accompanied by gusty winds and lightning, causing a noticeable fall in temperature. Kota and Tonk witnessed 20 to 25 minutes of heavy rain, leading to cooler conditions in the morning. Light rain was also reported in Sriganganagar, Pali, Hanumangarh, and Churu over the past 24 hours.

The weather system has caused a significant dip in temperatures. Sriganganagar recorded a maximum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius, dropping by 5.7 degrees, while minimum temperatures in several districts declined by 2 to 3 degrees.

Meteorological officials said the northeastern parts of Rajasthan would experience the strongest impact of the system on Wednesday. The sudden rain has raised concerns among farmers, especially regarding mustard crops in Tonk and the surrounding areas.

Farmers reported potential crop damage after heavy rainfall in villages like Gulabpura in Duni tehsil.

According to weather experts, the current system will remain active for two days, with temperatures likely to drop slightly on February 19 before rising again from February 20 as skies clear. The Meteorological Department has sounded an orange alert for Dausa, Karauli, Jaipur, Sikar, Tonk, Jhunjhunu, Ajmer and Bharatpur.

A yellow alert has been issued for Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Nagaur, Pali, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Baran, Kota, Chittorgarh, and Jalore, where light to moderate rainfall and winds of 20-30 km/h are likely.

The IMD has advised people to stay indoors during lightning, avoid sheltering under trees, and switch off electronic devices. Farmers have also been cautioned that sudden rain and hail could affect standing crops.

