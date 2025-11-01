West Bengal Police to tie up with AI to curb crimes in state

Kolkata, Nov 1 (IANS) The West Bengal Police have decided to tie up with Artificial Intelligence (AI) to curb crimes, said a police source on Saturday. An AI cell is going to be formed in the police department.

According to the police source, the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar issued guidelines in this regard from Bhabani Bhawan (state police headquarters) on Friday. The initiative has been taken to make the police technology-dependent and efficient in all aspects, from investigation to administrative work, planning and training.

It is being informed by Bhabani Bhawan that the new AI cell of the state police will be led by a police officer of the rank of Additional DG (ADG), who will be appointed the chairman of this cell. All the work and policy-making of the AI ​​cell will be conducted under his supervision. An officer of the rank of IGP/DIG/SP will work under him. His work will be coordination, documentation and progress of the cell.

"Two expert technologists will be assisting the police officers on duty in the technical field. The work of these technologists will be to evaluate and advise on the management of everything. Members of the new cell will meet once every two weeks or as needed to monitor its progress," said a police source.

This state-of-the-art AI cell will be located in the Bhabani Bhawan of the West Bengal Police Department. The state government will provide the necessary financial, administrative and technical support for this new cell, said the source. The cell will also be responsible for formulating a policy to maintain transparency in the use of AI. Apart from this, the responsibility of organising all training camps related to artificial intelligence will also be entrusted to this new cell.

It is learnt that the administrative control of this cell will be under DGP Rajeev Kumar.

The main objective of this cell is to keep up with the present times and make itself the most advanced in crime prevention. Regular training will be organised in various districts to develop practical experience of AI. This artificial intelligence will become the main partner of the state police in investigation, crime and data analysis.

--IANS

sch/uk