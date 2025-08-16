West Bengal: Janmashtami celebrations at ISKCON Mayapur, devotees immerse in devotion of Krishna

Nadia (West Bengal), Aug 16 (IANS) The ISKCON temple at Mayapur, the global headquarters of the Hare Krishna movement, came alive with devotion and spiritual fervour on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami on Saturday. From the early hours, thousands of devotees thronged the temple premises, immersing themselves in 'Harinaam Sankirtan' and offering prayers to celebrate the divine birth of Lord Krishna.

The day began with chants of “Hare Krishna, Hare Rama” reverberating through every corner of the temple complex. Adorned in traditional attire, devotees performed rituals, sang bhajans, and participated in special pujas dedicated to Lord Krishna. The atmosphere was charged with joy and devotion as faith and festivity merged seamlessly.

This year, Mayapur witnessed a sea of pilgrims, with lakhs arriving to seek blessings on the sacred day. The temple complex turned into a vibrant spiritual hub, hosting continuous kirtans, cultural programmes, and devotional offerings in honour of the divine child Krishna.

Like every year, the Janmashtami celebrations at Mayapur were marked by grandeur. The temple was adorned with flowers, lights, and colourful decorations, reflecting the festival’s divine essence. For devotees, the occasion was not merely about rituals but also about embracing the eternal message of Lord Krishna—devotion, righteousness, and joy.

Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals celebrated across India and worldwide. It marks the 5,252nd birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu, who was born at midnight on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) in the month of Bhadrapada (August–September).

Krishna’s birth is celebrated as the triumph of good over evil and the protection of dharma. His timeless teachings in the Bhagavad Gita continue to guide millions across the globe toward truth, devotion, and spiritual awakening.

Janmashtami is an important festival for devotees, as it allows them to express their love and devotion to Lord Krishna, and to deepen their understanding of his teachings and message.

