West Bengal: Harsh Vardhan Shringla inaugurates Durga Puja Pandal of Bagdogra Bibadi Natya Bohumukhi Sangstha

Bagdogra (West Bengal), Sep 29 (IANS) Rajya Sabha MP and former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla inaugurated the Durga Puja pandal of the Bagdogra Bibadi Natya Bohumukhi Sangstha and noted the pictures related to Operation Sindoor and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday celebrations displayed in several pandals.

Shringla visited multiple pandals in the area on Sunday and expressed his admiration for the artistic creativity and festive spirit.

"Today, we have visited many places. There is a lot of spirit around the festival, and we have witnessed the artists’ creativity here. We will also go to Siliguri," he said.

"The spirit is very high among the people. I have seen great artists and their art... no one can compete with it. The materials used and the artistic presentation are exceptional. Every pandal has its own uniqueness. We want to see such spirit in every pandal.”

Shringla also spoke about the patriotic displays he observed during the festivities.

"In many pandals, we have seen Operation Sindoor and PM Modi pictures on the occasion of his birthday. Many people told me they support the armed forces and Operation Sindoor. This shows that people stand united with us whenever there is a terror attack. There is unity everywhere I look, and I am very happy about it," he added.

Durga Puja holds great significance as it celebrates the victory of good over evil, symbolising Goddess Durga’s triumph over the demon Mahishasura. The festival fosters cultural unity and brings families together, emphasising themes of courage, strength, and femininity. It is a major cultural event in West Bengal and beyond, showcasing art, music, dance, and community spirit through elaborate rituals and public celebrations.

The festival includes scripture recitations, performance arts, revelry, gift-giving, family visits, feasting, public processions, and fairs. It begins with Mahalaya, commemorating Durga’s visit to her maternal home with her children. The primary rituals start on the sixth day (Sashti) and continue until the tenth day (Vijaya Dashami).

Durga Puja is an important cultural festival in India, especially in the eastern states such as West Bengal, Kolkata, Bihar, Tripura, Assam, and Odisha. Celebrated during Sharadiya Navratri, usually in September-October, the festival starts from Sashti Tithi of Shukla Paksha and ends with Durga Visarjan on Vijaya Dashami. This year, Durga Puja began on September 27 and will conclude on October 2.

--IANS

jk/vd