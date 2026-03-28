West Asia conflict won’t affect farmers of Bihar, says Minister Ram Kripal Yadav

Patna, March 28 (IANS) Bihar Agriculture Minister Ram Kripal Yadav has reassured farmers across the state, emphasising that the ongoing tensions in West Asia have had no adverse impact on agriculture in the state or the country.

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He highlighted that nearly 76% of Bihar’s population depends on agriculture, making it a top priority for both the state and the Government of India.

To safeguard farmers’ interests, officials from the district level down to the Panchayats have been put on high alert.

During a recent departmental review, strict instructions were issued to District Agriculture Officers to ensure the uninterrupted availability of fertilisers, prevent black marketing, and verify and monitor fertiliser stock levels.

The Minister made it clear that surveillance will extend beyond retailers to include stockists and even government officials. Any negligence will invite strict action.

Special focus has been placed on border areas near Nepal to prevent illegal smuggling of fertilisers.

Additionally, steps are being taken to fast-track licences for Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), ensuring farmers have easier and timely access to essential inputs.

Overall, the government has projected a proactive approach, aiming to maintain stability in the agricultural sector despite global uncertainties.

Ram Kripal Yadav further reassured farmers in Bihar by confirming that there is no shortage of fertilisers in the state.

He stated that Bihar currently has adequate and surplus stock of all major fertilisers, including Urea, Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP), Nitrogen-Phosphorus-Potassium (NPK), Muriate of Potash (MOP), and Single Super Phosphate (SSP).

According to the Minister, the available stock is more than sufficient to meet current demand, and the government is keeping a close watch on supply and distribution.

He also urged farmers not to pay attention to rumours or misinformation, emphasising that there is no need for panic.

Authorities are actively monitoring the situation at every level to ensure smooth availability.

In addition, the government is promoting sustainable agriculture practices.

Under the “Save Mother Earth” campaign, farmers are being encouraged to gradually shift towards organic farming and the use of organic fertilisers, aiming to improve soil health and ensure long-term agricultural sustainability.

Overall, the message from the government is clear: supply is stable, systems are in place, and farmers’ interests are being actively protected.

--IANS

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