Welfare board constituted for Delhi trader communities: Manjinder Singh Sirsa

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) Under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s direction, the constitution of the Delhi Traders Welfare Board has been completed for the welfare of trader communities, Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Monday.

“This Board will work as a formal mechanism to address issues and concerns of over 8 lakh traders across the capital, acting as a direct link between the trading community and the state government,” he said.

Chairing a high-level review meeting with senior officers of the Industries Department and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Sirsa reviewed the ongoing projects pertaining to industrial infrastructure, environment management, and business facilitation.

The meeting also covered discussions on O&M tenders for pending industrial zones, development updates for industrial estates like Patparganj, Baprolla, Ranikhera, and Kanjhawala, the status of the Freehold Policy, progress of the e-waste plant, and updates on the upcoming Global Industrial Investor Summit.

“The registration of the Delhi Traders Welfare Board marks a significant leap towards institutionalising welfare measures for trader communities in the national capital,” said Sirsa.

“Under the proactive guidance of CM Gupta, this initiative reaffirms the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring ease of doing business, social security, and inclusive economic progress,” he said

He expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister, noting, “It was her strong resolve that every section contributing to the city’s economy will be empowered and supported. The government is leaving no stone unturned to translate that commitment into results on the ground.”

The newly formed Delhi Traders Welfare Board will focus on strengthening communication between the GNCTD and the trading community and recommending measures to reduce compliance burdens and improve ease of doing business.

Sirsa said the Board will identify welfare and policy priorities for traders and employees, and create a Traders Welfare Fund to provide social security and financial support.

Organising skill-development, capacity-building, and mentoring programmes will also be its area of focus, he said.

A comprehensive range of benefits and incentives will be rolled out to empower traders, providing access to advisory services, mentorship, and global exposure through participation in international trade fairs and exhibitions, said the Minister.

Emphasising the wider industrial agenda, Sirsa added, “The CM Rekha Gupta-led government is implementing an ambitious plan to make Delhi a world-class city and model state of India — where policies are driven by transparency, innovation, and growth.”

