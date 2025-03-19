Welcome back, Earth missed you: PM Modi hails Sunita William's return

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended a warm welcome to Sunita Williams after her return from the extended expedition in space aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft as part of NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 mission.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Welcome back, #Crew9! The Earth missed you. Theirs has been a test of grit, courage and the boundless human spirit. Sunita Williams and the #Crew9 astronauts have once again shown us what perseverance truly means. Their unwavering determination in the face of the vast unknown will forever inspire millions,"

PM Modi also hailed those who worked tirelessly to ensure Williams' safe return, saying that they "have demonstrated what happens when precision meets passion and technology meets tenacity."

"Space exploration is about pushing the limits of human potential, daring to dream, and having the courage to turn those dreams into reality. Sunita Williams, a trailblazer and an icon, has exemplified this spirit throughout her career. We are incredibly proud of all those who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. They have demonstrated what happens when precision meets passion and technology meets tenacity," PM Modi added in the post.

NASA Crew-9 astronauts Sunita Williams, Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov breathed earth's air for the first time in over nine months on Wednesday after the successful splashdown of SpaceX's Dragon capsule in the Gulf of America off the coast of Florida.

The astronauts disembarked the capsule on stretchers, as is customary, CNN reported. This precaution is taken by SpaceX for all astronauts returning from long-duration space missions.

NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov have been in space since September 2024. However, Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams had been away much longer--their journey began last June.

Initially expected to last just a week, their mission was extended to more than nine months due to issues with their Boeing Starliner capsule, which delayed their return. (ANI)