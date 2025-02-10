"Wedding procession without a groom": Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske on INDI Alliance

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske on Monday took a jibe at an apparent lack of leadership of the opposition INDIA bloc comparing them to a wedding procession which goes without the groom.

Mhaske stated, "... INDI Alliance is a wedding procession without a groom..."

Sharpening his attacks, the Shiv Sena MP said that the INDIA bloc is unable to decide their candidate because the parties within the bloc stand divided with different agendas. "They are not able to decide who their leader is because they are divided... Their agendas are different... Everybody wants to be a leader..." he said.

During the Delhi assembly elections, the INDIA bloc witnessed a rift with the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress fighting elections separately and losing to the BJP.

Earlier today, after Aam Aadmi Party's defeat in the Delhi polls, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that if both parties (Congress and AAP) had sat together and held discussions and compromised, the BJP might not have secured victory in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, Raut called on the Congress party to take everyone along in the INDIA bloc.

"Congress is our senior partner in the INDIA bloc, and everyone working in the alliance believes it is the responsibility of the bigger partner to take everyone along. This responsibility was also on AAP, and discussions should have taken place. But the outcome was that AAP lost power, and Congress gained nothing. Had both parties sat together, engaged in dialogue, and made compromises, the BJP might not have secured victory in the manner it did," Raut said.

The BJP won a historic mandate in Delhi polls on Saturday, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by ousting AAP. It secured a two-thirds majority bagging 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP's tally saw a massive drop to 22 from its previous tally of 62.

BJP's Parvesh Verma emerged as a giant-killer in the Assembly election with a decisive win of over 4,000 votes over former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi seat.

Atishi, however, retained the Kalkaji seat after a hard-fought contest and defeated BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of 3,521 votes.

Congress, which was hoping for its revival in the national capital failed to win any seat. (ANI)

