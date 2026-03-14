Weather dept predicts rain in two TN districts, dry weather to continue elsewhere in state

Chennai, March 14 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast the possibility of light rainfall in isolated places in Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts over the next two days, while most other parts of Tamil Nadu are expected to experience dry weather conditions.

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According to the weather department, one or two locations in Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts may receive very light rain today and tomorrow.

However, the rest of the State is likely to remain largely dry, with no significant rainfall expected in most districts.

Meteorological officials said the brief spell of rain in the southern coastal districts is due to minor atmospheric changes over the region.

Though the rainfall is expected to be minimal, it may provide temporary relief from the rising temperatures in these areas.

The department further noted that there is unlikely to be any significant change in the maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal in the coming days.

However, temperatures may rise slightly in some regions, resulting in warmer daytime conditions.

Weather experts have advised residents to prepare for increasingly warm weather as summer gradually intensifies across the State. With the absence of widespread rainfall, several districts are expected to continue experiencing dry and hot conditions during the daytime.

In Chennai, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy on Saturday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted that the maximum temperature in the city will hover between 34 degree Celsius and 35 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to range between 24 degree Celsius and 25 degree Celsius.

Despite the partly cloudy skies, the city is unlikely to receive rainfall, and the weather is expected to remain largely stable over the next 24 hours.

Humidity levels are likely to remain moderate, which could add to the feeling of warmth during the afternoon hours.

Meteorological officials said that such isolated rainfall activity is typical during this transitional period between winter and summer in Tamil Nadu.

While southern coastal districts occasionally experience light showers due to localised weather patterns, most parts of the State generally remain dry during this time.

The department continues to monitor weather patterns across the region and has advised the public, particularly those working outdoors, to stay hydrated and take precautions against heat exposure as temperatures gradually rise in the coming weeks.

—IANS

aal/rad