Weather department warns of thunderstorms with rain in TN, Puducherry today

Chennai, March 19 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by rain across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Thursday, bringing much-needed relief from rising temperatures.

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According to officials, the weather is expected to remain partly to heavily cloudy in several regions, including Chennai, with light rain and thunderstorms likely to occur at one or two places.

In Chennai, the sky is expected to stay overcast through the day, with intermittent spells of light rain and thunder activity. The change in weather has already begun to influence local conditions, making the atmosphere cooler and more comfortable compared to the recent warm and humid days.

The Meteorological Department has also indicated that temperatures across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to drop gradually by up to 4 degrees Celsius over the next few days.

This dip is expected to provide significant respite to residents who have been experiencing increasing heat levels as the summer season approaches.

Rainfall activity is likely to continue across Tamil Nadu until March 24, suggesting a sustained period of relatively cooler and more pleasant weather conditions. Weather experts attribute this pattern to evolving atmospheric conditions conducive to convective rainfall, particularly during the late evening and night hours.

Meanwhile, several parts of Tamil Nadu have already received rainfall over the past 24 hours, bringing visible relief and a sense of cheer among the public. In Chennai, areas such as Kodambakkam, Choolaimedu, Vadapalani, Valasaravakkam, Porur, and Ramapuram witnessed moderate rain, resulting in a noticeable improvement in weather conditions. Suburban regions, including Ambattur and Avadi, experienced heavier spells of rain accompanied by thunder, lightning, and gusty winds during the night.

Residents in these areas reported a significant drop in temperature and a refreshing change in the atmosphere.

The rainfall has not only cooled the surroundings but also improved air quality and reduced the intensity of heat, making outdoor conditions more comfortable. Many residents have welcomed the showers, describing the weather as a pleasant break ahead of the peak summer season.

Authorities have advised the public to remain cautious during thunderstorms, particularly in areas prone to lightning and strong winds, while also enjoying the temporary relief brought by the rain.

--IANS

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