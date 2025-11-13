Weather department predicts rain in many TN districts today

Chennai, Nov 13 (IANS) Several parts of Tamil Nadu are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall on Thursday, according to the latest weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The forecast also includes isolated heavy showers in a few southern districts. In its statement, the IMD said that one or two locations across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to witness light to moderate rain on Thursday due to prevailing atmospheric conditions over the Bay of Bengal.

The department added that the convection activity is expected to continue over the region for the next couple of days. Notably, the districts of Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari have been placed under a watch, with the IMD predicting the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall. These areas have been receiving intermittent spells of rain over the past week, and officials have been advised to stay alert for localised weather-related disruptions.

The IMD further said that for the next two days, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to experience light rainfall at one or two spots, indicating a continuation of the current wet spell. While the rainfall is not expected to be widespread, sudden short-duration showers may occur, particularly during evening and night hours.

In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the day. Light to moderate rain may occur in a few neighbourhoods, especially in the northern and central parts of the city.

Meteorologists have indicated that the moisture-laden winds moving in from the sea are likely to trigger brief spells of showers. The maximum temperature in Chennai is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be between 25 degrees and 26 degrees.

The IMD also noted that despite the possibility of rain, the overall humidity levels may remain high, contributing to a slightly warm and sticky day for residents.

With the northeast monsoon currently active over Tamil Nadu, officials are monitoring the rainfall pattern as the state enters a crucial phase of seasonal showers.

The IMD has urged the public to stay updated with local weather alerts and exercise caution during heavy rain spells, especially in vulnerable regions of the southern districts.

At present, no major weather disturbance such as a low-pressure system or depression has been forecast, but meteorologists are keeping a close watch on developments over the southwest Bay of Bengal, where conditions are conducive for cloud formation and intermittent rainfall across the region.

