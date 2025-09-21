Weather department predicts rain across TN till September 26

Chennai, Sep 21 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has forecast that widespread rainfall will continue across Tamil Nadu, as well as in Puducherry and Karaikal, until September 26.

The latest update comes after several districts in the state recorded significant showers in the past 24 hours. According to the weather office, the highest rainfall was recorded in Arakkonam in Ranipet district, which received 7 cm. Ambattur in Tiruvallur district, along with Ayyappakkam and Korattur in Chennai, each recorded 6 cm of rainfall.

Officials noted that most northern districts, along with some parts of the south, experienced moderate to heavy rain.

Meteorologists attributed the prevailing wet conditions to a low-level atmospheric circulation over the southern parts of the State. This system, they said, will continue to influence weather patterns for the next five days, bringing intermittent rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across both northern and southern districts.

Puducherry and Karaikal regions are also expected to experience similar conditions during this period.

In Chennai, the forecast indicates light to moderate showers, accompanied by thunder and lightning in certain areas. Commuters have been advised to plan their travel accordingly, as sudden spells of rain may disrupt road traffic in low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has been performing steadily over Tamil Nadu since its onset on June 1. From then until Saturday, the state has received about 30 cm of rainfall -- 5 per cent higher than the long-period average.

Weather scientists have described this as a “normal” monsoon season with a slightly positive trend.

Looking ahead, meteorologists are closely monitoring the Bay of Bengal, where a new low-pressure system is likely to form near the Myanmar-Bangladesh coast on September 25. If it intensifies, it could further enhance rainfall activity over Tamil Nadu and adjoining regions in the days to come.

With schools, offices, and agricultural activities all being affected by the continuing wet spell, officials have urged residents to remain alert to weather bulletins. Fishermen have also been advised to exercise caution while venturing into the sea during this period.

