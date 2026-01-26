Weather department predicts moderate rain in TN, Puducherry; fishermen warned

Chennai, Jan 26 (IANS) The weather department has forecast moderate rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Monday and Tuesday, driven by easterly winds blowing from the Comorin Sea region towards the northern Kerala coast.

According to the forecast, changing wind patterns are expected to bring intermittent showers to interior and coastal areas, offering brief relief from prevailing dry conditions.

On Tuesday, isolated spells of moderate rain are likely in the interior districts of Tamil Nadu, while one or two places along the coastal belt may also receive showers.

Weather officials said the influence of easterly winds is creating favourable conditions for cloud formation, particularly during the late afternoon and evening. Rainfall activity is expected to increase on Wednesday, with widespread moderate rain predicted across Tamil Nadu.

Puducherry is also likely to experience similar conditions during this period. However, from January 28 to January 31, the state is expected to witness a return to largely dry weather, as wind patterns weaken and moisture availability reduces.

The forecast further notes a drop in minimum temperatures beginning Wednesday.

From January 29 onwards, minimum temperatures in both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are expected to be up to 3 degrees Celsius below normal, potentially bringing cooler early morning conditions, especially in inland districts.

For the Chennai metropolitan region and its suburbs, light rain is likely over the next 24 to 48 hours. Skies are expected to remain partly cloudy, with brief spells of drizzle possible, particularly during the night and early morning.

Meanwhile, the weather observatory has issued a marine warning due to the possibility of strong winds reaching speeds of up to 50 kmph.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along the southern Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar, and the Comorin Sea region, as rough sea conditions may prevail.

Authorities have urged fishing communities and coastal residents to remain cautious and follow advisories issued by the India Meteorological Department and local disaster management agencies.

The situation will continue to be closely monitored, and further updates will be issued if weather conditions change significantly. Residents have been advised to plan travel and outdoor activities accordingly, keeping an eye on local forecasts and official alerts.

