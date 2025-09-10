Weather department predicts heavy rain in 12 TN districts today

Chennai, Sep 10 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of heavy rainfall across 12 districts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, following the development of a low-pressure area over the southern parts of the peninsula.

The weather system is expected to bring widespread showers, thunderstorms and strong winds to several parts of the state.

According to the IMD bulletin, heavy rain is likely at one or two locations in Coimbatore’s hilly regions, the Nilgiris, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Salem, Dharmapuri, Erode, Theni and Dindigul districts.

In addition, light to moderate showers accompanied by thunder and lightning are expected in many areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Officials said winds with speeds between 30 and 40 kilometres per hour may occur during thunderstorms, posing risks of tree falls and minor damage to weak structures.

Residents in vulnerable zones have been urged to remain alert.

The forecast for Chennai city indicates a partly cloudy sky, with chances of light to moderate showers in a few neighbourhoods. Thunderstorms are also possible during evening or night hours. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 35 and 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may settle around 28 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has also issued a warning for fishermen, advising them not to venture into the sea.

Squally weather conditions are expected over the southwest and central Arabian Sea, parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal, the Gulf of Mannar, adjoining Kumari Sea, and along the southern Tamil Nadu coast.

Strong winds and rough sea conditions in these regions could endanger fishing boats and small vessels.

Weather experts noted that the current rainfall activity is part of the seasonal monsoon pattern, with intensity expected to increase due to the low-pressure system.

Farmers in the western and southern districts have welcomed the forecast, hoping it will benefit standing crops. However, civic authorities have been asked to take precautionary measures to prevent waterlogging in urban centres.

With the possibility of heavy showers across multiple districts, the IMD has urged the public to monitor weather updates and follow safety guidelines.

--IANS

aal/dpb