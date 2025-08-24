Weather department forecasts week-long rain in Bengal

Kolkata, Aug 24 (IANS) The Meteorological (MeT) Department has forecast week-long rain in Kolkata and south Bengal districts as another depression is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal on Monday. The new system, along with the present low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal, will bring moderate to heavy rain across south Bengal.

According to the MeT Department, a low-pressure area has formed over Gangetic West Bengal and its adjoining areas. It will move towards Jharkhand in the next 24 hours and gradually weaken. The monsoon axis has crossed Gangetic West Bengal via Ganganagar, Gwalior, Banda, Dehri and extended to the northeast Bay of Bengal.

At the same time, a new depression is likely to form near the Odisha-West Bengal coast on Monday.

"This will result in moisture incursion from the sea, paving the way for the right conditions for more rain. As a result, scattered to heavy rain will continue across all districts in south Bengal, including Kolkata, throughout the week starting from Monday," said a MeT official.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata's Alipore has issued a warning of thunderstorms for at least two more days in Kolkata. Scattered rains with thunderstorms are likely till Monday. The same forecast is in place for Howrah and Hooghly districts.

The minimum temperature in Kolkata on Sunday was 26 degrees Celsius, 0.6 degrees below normal. The maximum temperature on Saturday was 27.2 degrees Celsius, 4.8 degrees below normal.

"There is a possibility of rain in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram districts from Sunday to Wednesday," said the official.

Apart from this, heavy rain is likely in Purulia and Bankura districts for the next few days. The north Bay of Bengal, adjacent to North Odisha and West Bengal, will remain rough at least for the next 24 hours. As a result, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is likely in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Alipurduar districts on Sunday and Monday. Light to moderate rain will continue in the remaining districts.

