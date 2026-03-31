Weather department forecasts rain for next three days in South TN

Chennai, March 31 (IANS) Over the next three days, coastal districts of southern Tamil Nadu are likely to experience light rainfall, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

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The forecast points to a continuation of mild pre-summer weather activity in select parts of the state.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD stated that one or two places in the southern coastal belt may receive light showers during this period.

Meanwhile, districts along the Western Ghats are likely to witness moderate rainfall, which could provide short-term relief from rising temperatures and help ease dry conditions in those regions. However, alongside this rainfall activity, a steady increase in temperature is expected across Tamil Nadu.

The IMD has indicated that maximum temperatures could rise by up to 3 degrees Celsius in several parts of the state over the coming days, signalling the gradual intensification of summer conditions.

In Chennai, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy. The maximum temperature is likely to range between 34 and 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may hover between 25 and 26 degrees Celsius.

The warm and humid conditions are typical for this time of year as the city transitions deeper into the summer season.

Despite the evolving weather pattern, the IMD has not issued any warning for fishermen along the Tamil Nadu coast. This suggests that sea conditions are expected to remain stable, allowing fishing activities to continue without significant disruption.

Weather officials have advised residents to take necessary precautions against the rising heat, including staying hydrated, avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, and planning outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day.

Vulnerable groups, including the elderly and children, are particularly advised to remain cautious.

While scattered rainfall may bring brief relief in certain areas, the broader outlook indicates a warming trend across the state. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and are expected to issue further updates as weather conditions evolve.

--IANS

aal/dpb