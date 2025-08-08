We will not bow before Trump: Odisha's Jagatsinghpur farmers back PM Modi’s stand

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Reacting strongly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent statement that "India will never compromise on the interests of farmers", local farmers in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district have voiced their support and trust in his leadership amid rising trade tensions with the US.

Debadatta Mohanty, a prominent farmer from the coastal SIPI region of Jagatsinghpur, welcomed the Prime Minister’s assurance and said, "This is already a Viksit Bharat, and we congratulate PM Modi for the steps he has taken. Whatever tariffs Donald Trump has increased, we trust PM Modi, who works hard for farmers, and we believe he will do much for them... We will not bow before Trump."

Mohanty emphasised that farmers in the region remain confident in the Centre’s commitment to protecting their livelihoods. He lauded initiatives like the PM-KISAN scheme, which he said had brought direct financial relief to countless farmers. “No matter what challenges arise, the concerns of farmers will not be ignored. The Prime Minister deserves every bit of appreciation for his continued efforts,” he said.

Like Mohanty, other farmers in the area are saying that PM Modi is rightly taking up the issue of farmers. And, they are thanking him for the strong stand.

The show of support follows Prime Minister Modi’s strong remarks at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference held in Delhi, where he reaffirmed his government’s unwavering focus on farmers, livestock holders, and fishermen.

“The interest of farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise with the interests of its farmers, livestock holders, and fishermen. And I know that I will have to pay a huge price for this personally, but I am ready. India is ready, for the sake of the country's farmers, fishermen and livestock holders,” the Prime Minister said earlier on Thursday, after the US President Donald Trump announced a fresh hike in tariffs on Indian exports.

Paying tribute to MS Swaminathan, the father of India’s Green Revolution, the Prime Minister added, “Building on the legacy of food security, the next frontier for our agricultural scientists is ensuring nutritional security for all.”

Farmers in Jagatsinghpur have hailed the Prime Minister’s message as timely and empowering, reinforcing their belief in a government that stands firmly behind the rural backbone of the nation.

--IANS

rs/dpb