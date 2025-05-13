We will have to fight and win Savarkar's Akhand Hindu Rashtra, says Shiv Sena (UBT) editorial

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday, in an editorial in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ criticised the ceasefire between India and Pakistan and stated that "no one will give us an Akhand Hindu Rashtra. We will have to fight and win it."

In the scathing editorial in ‘Saamana’, the Thackeray camp said, “The nation lost the opportunity to fulfil Veer Savarkar's dream of an 'Akhand Hindustan (unified Hindu nation).’ The Indian Army sacrificed its heroes in the war, civilians lost their lives, but what did they get?”

“Prime Minister Modi announced that ‘If Pakistan fires again, you (the armed forces) should fire a bullet', meaning a bomb. Why were the Pakistanis left alive to fire bullets? The soul of Veer Savarkar must also be asking this question. PM Modi, Eknath Shinde and others have lost the right to do politics in Savarkar's name,” the editorial said.

"Now the Bhakts (BJP supporters) have spread such news, citing sources, that Prime Minister Modi has demanded Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir from Pakistan.

“They are stating that PM Modi said, ‘Our goal is to get back Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. First give us PoK, only then can we talk to Pakistan.’ But there are no details,” the editorial stated.

“The Indian Army had started preparations to pay homage to Veer Savarkar by getting back Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. If the war had lasted for four more days, India would have landed on Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, but President Trump destroyed it," claimed the editorial.

"People from the BJP and Mindhe (Eknath Shinde) faction say that the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray has abandoned the idea of Veer Savarkar. They should now burn the effigies of President Trump in front of the American Embassy.

“Veer Savarkar had presented the concept of a one and indivisible India from Kashmir to Rameswaram, from Sindh to Assam. Veer Savarkar's dream was clear and pure. Prime Minister Modi and his ‘Mindhe’ people are using Veer Savarkar's name for politics.

“Fake Savarkar devotees silenced the guns in the hands of the Army fighting for a united India,” alleged the Shiv Sena (UBT).

"No one will give us an Akhand Hindu Rashtra. We will have to fight and win it. Hindu Rashtra is a part of Hindutva. Veer Savarkar had said that Hindutva and Hindu Rashtra believe in 'Asindhu Sindhu Paryanta Yasya Bharat Bhumika (From the Indus River to Sindhu ocean, extends the land of Bharat).’ Further Savarkar added ‘Pitrubhu: Punyabhushchaiva sa vai Hinduriti smrita (He is considered a Hindu who regards the land from the Indus River to the Indian Ocean as his fatherland and holy land)’.

“Savarkar defined that whoever considers this Bharat, which stretches from the Indus to the sea, as his fatherland and holy land, is a Hindu.

“Savarkar is a supporter of Akhand Hindustan and Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah, people from Maharashtra and others are supporters of Akhand Hindustan's ideas, but when that idea of Akhand Hindustan is coming into view, why did all these people backtrack? This should be called a jugglery,” said the editorial.

"Nathuram Godse supporters say that he killed Mahatma Gandhi out of anger that Pakistan was sitting on our head because Mahatma Gandhi approved the Partition. Later, Godse was hanged, but his ashes were not immersed as per his wishes. Godse's will stated that his ashes should be immersed only when India is united.

“Godse's ideas were accepted during the Modi era and Godse's birth and death anniversary are also being celebrated, but if the war had been continued for four more days without accepting a sudden ceasefire, Kashmir, Lahore, Karachi could have been annexed to India and Godse's ashes could have been immersed. Modi Bhakts have lost that virtue too. Modi and his people could not even fulfil Veer Savarkar's dream and could not even immerse Godse's ashes," remarked the editorial.

"At this moment, we see the image of the deep idealism in Veer Savarkar's heart, which is not to be hidden or drawn in today's political turmoil, election slogans, or business. Before stopping the war, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir should have been taken. Balochistan should have been torn apart and revenge should have been taken," said the editorial.

