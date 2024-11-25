We will be forming strategies on how to work on the floor DMK MP Tiruchi Siva

New Delhi: DMK MP Tiruchi Siva on Monday said that the INDIA bloc will be forming the strategies on how to work on the floor ahead of the Winter Parliament session.

Speaking to ANI, Seva said "The Winter session of the Parliament is commencing today. We have various issues to raise on the floor of the house. Yesterday in the all party floor leaders meeting by the government we had expressed our issues. We will be forming our strategies on how to work on the floor.."

Earlier, BJD MP Sasmit Patra said that the party would be raising the Special Category status demand of Odisha in the Winter session of the Parliament.

"We would be raising Special Category status demand of Odisha. The BJP in 2014 in their election manifesto had specified that if they would come to pwower, they would provide the Special Category state status to Odisha, however it hasn't been done. It is a double engine government but despite that they haven't done it.." Patra said while speaking to ANI.

Further, he spoke on the Waqf Bill and said that BJD had very strong reservations for the same.

"BJD has a very strong reservation on the Waqf Amendment. Yesterday itself, the BJD minority cell had held a massive protest in Bhubaneswar on the Waqf Amendment. We have provided certain specific recommendations and suggestions to the President of India through the Governor. We are hopeful that those issues will be taken up and nothing should be done that would affect the minorities of the country," he added.

The Winter Parliament session is to start today with various issues slated to be discussed, including the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill. The session will conclude on December 20.There will be no sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on November 26, to commemorate 'Constitution day'.

Other bills that are listed for introduction, consideration and passing include the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, the Bills of Lading Bill, the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, the Railways (Amendment) Bill, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, and the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill.

The Boilers Bill, the Rashtriya Sahkari Vishwavidyalaya Bill, the Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill, the Merchant Shipping Bill, the Coastal Shipping Bill, and the Indian Ports Bill, are also included in the list.

Moreover, the leaders of the INDIA bloc are also planning to meet today in the Parliament House, to discuss the strategy of the opposition.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to decide the strategy, according to sources.

The party is also expected to raise the issue of Manipur violence and bribery charges against the Adani group. (ANI)