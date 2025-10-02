We will abide by high command’s decision: K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar warns Cong leaders against speaking on power-sharing issue

Bengaluru, Oct 2 (IANS) Commenting on recent statements by state Congress leaders regarding the alleged agreement between him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for sharing the CM’s post for equal terms, Karnataka Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar stated that no one has the authority to speak on the matter and "we will abide by the high command’s decision."

Speaking to the media after the Gandhi Jayanti event at the KPCC office, Shivakumar responded to reporters’ questions and issued a clear warning on Thursday.

“Anyone speaking about power-sharing is indulging in anti-party activity. Talking about it damages the party,” he asserted.

Shivakumar appealed to all party members to refrain from discussing the issue, stating that such comments harm the party's image in the state.

“No one has the authority to speak on the power-sharing matter — including Kunigal Congress MLA Ranganath. I have directed that a notice be issued to him,” he said.

“There is no discussion on power-sharing. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already issued a statement clarifying this. No one should talk about it. Those who continue to speak on the issue are damaging the party’s reputation,” he added.

“Whether someone speaks in favour of me or in support of CM Siddaramaiah, it still harms the party. Any such statement amounts to anti-party activity,” he emphasized.

Shivakumar reiterated that CM Siddaramaiah has clearly stated the high command’s decision is final. “We will abide by the high command’s decision. For us, the party is more important than individuals,” he said.

He also hit out at the media, saying, “Don’t try to put words in my mouth. I am not a fool.”

Taking a dig at the Opposition, he added, “Let BJP leaders debate their own internal issues. I wish them luck in fixing their party's affairs first.”

"I have directed KPCC Working President G.C. Chandrashekar to issue notices to all those who have spoken on the matter of power sharing. I myself am saying that no one should speak about this. Even though CM Siddaramaiah clearly stated this yesterday, some media outlets are misrepresenting it. Siddaramaiah’s statement is final. No further discussion should happen on this issue,” he stated.

Earlier, while speaking at the Gandhi Jayanti programme, he said, "Without discipline in the party, it cannot survive.”

When asked again whether the High Command's decision is final, he replied, “Hasn't Siddaramaiah himself said we will follow the High Command's directions? His word is final. For us, the party is supreme. We are disciplined soldiers who follow what the party says.”

Responding to BJP leaders’ claim that a “November Revolution” is fixed within the Congress, he said, “Let BJP leaders talk about revolutions within their own party. Let them fix their internal issues and set their house in order. If needed, I will even send them a tailor to help them stitch things back together. Let them focus on their own problems.”

When asked about BJP leaders organising programmes in RSS uniforms on the occasion of the RSS centenary, he responded, “Let them conduct their party events. Why should I be concerned? You might be interested in that; we are not."

"Our ideology is based on the nation, on independence, and on the thoughts of Gandhiji. We remember 'Ishwar, Allah Tere Naam'. Will BJP leaders say 'Allah'? Are they following Gandhiji’s message? Even in our national song, all communities – Hindu, Christian, Muslim, Parsi, Jains – are mentioned.

"It says India is a garden of peace for all communities. The foundation of this country is built on such inclusive ideologies. BJP cannot escape from these truths. They have to live with them,” he concluded.

