"We were demanding it since 1992": NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal hails Centre's decision on caste census

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (ANI): NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday welcomed the Union government's decision to conduct a caste census along with the decadal census, calling it a long-pending demand since 1992.

He added that the move will ensure that OBCs, Dalits, and Adivasis receive funds and support.

Speaking to ANI, NCP leader Bhujbal said, "This is a very good thing. We have been demanding this since 1992... It is good that this time the decision has been taken, and now just like Dalits and Adivasis get funds, OBCs will also start getting funds."

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal has also welcomed the Centre's decision to conduct a caste census and credited Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for continuously batting for a caste census.

"At last they (central government) agreed that the caste census is the need of the country and need of the hour. Since the last 3-4 years, (Lok Sabha) LoP Rahul Gandhi has been continuously batting for a caste census and raising the genuine issues of the people of this country...Whenever he does that, the BJP attacks him in a very bad manner...Our PM had told that in this country, only four castes are there, then what is the need for a caste survey?... We are very happy," Venugopal told ANI.

Census is a Union subject under Article 246 of the Constitution, listed at item 69 in the Union List of the Seventh Schedule.

On Wednesday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while announcing the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs' decision, highlighted concerns about the transparency and intent of some states' own caste censuses, claiming that some censuses were conducted "purely from a political angle."

"While some states have conducted surveys to enumerate castes, these surveys have varied in transparency and intent, with some conducted purely from a political angle, creating doubts in society. Considering all these circumstances, and to ensure that our social fabric does not come under political pressure, it has been decided that caste enumeration should be included in the main census instead of being conducted as a separate survey," Vaishnaw said.

Bihar, Karnataka, and Telangana have already conducted a caste census in their respective state. Telangana has passed a bill to implement a 42 per cent backwards class reservation for people in the state. (ANI)

