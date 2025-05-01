"We welcome it...": MDMK founder Vaiko on Centre's decision for caste census

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 1 (ANI): Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) founder Vaiko on Thursday welcomed the Union Government's decision for the caste enumeration in the forthcoming census, but noted that the census should have been conducted way back in 2021.

Addressing reporters in Chennai, Vaiko said the demand for a caste census had been raised several years ago.

"Caste census should be taken. It had been demanding for long. It should have been done in 2021. Four years have gone; now the central government has announced it, so we welcome it," Vaiko said.

Earlier today, echoing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's call for a clear roadmap and timeline for the caste enumeration in the forthcoming census, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for just providing a "headline without a deadline".

"Like what Rahul Gandhi said yesterday, 'headline toh de diya, lekin deadline kaha hai?' Our PM is an expert in giving headlines without deadlines. He said that caste will be involved, and Rahul Gandhi asked for a roadmap for it... We have been asking for it for the last six years," he said.

Addressing a press conference, Ramesh questioned the government's intent and preparedness, pointing to inadequate budget allocations for the operation and a lack of clarity on implementation details.

He highlighted discrepancies in funding, noting that the budget allocated to the census commissioner's office for this year was Rs 575 crore, which contradicts PM Modi's 2019 claim of requiring Rs 8254 crore for the national census.

"In 2025-26, the census commissioner's office in the Home Ministry, which has been given the responsibility of conducting the caste census, was allocated Rs 575 crore in the budget. But on 24 December 2019, PM Narendra Modi's government said that Rs 8254 crore is required for the national census... So, what is the purpose and the intent? Only a headline? No details. No Budget... This is the reality," he stated.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi called to specify a timeline for the caste enumeration during the forthcoming census.

"We completely support it but we want a timeline. We want to know when this will happen. This is the first step," Gandhi said during a press conference yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yesterday decided to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated at a media briefing following the cabinet meeting that the decision demonstrates the present government's commitment to the holistic interests and values of the nation and society.

As per Article 246 of the Constitution of India, the Census is a Union subject listed at 69 in the Union List in the Seventh Schedule.

"While some states have conducted surveys to enumerate castes, these surveys have varied in transparency and intent, with some conducted purely from a political angle, creating doubts in society. Considering all these circumstances, and to ensure that our social fabric does not come under political pressure, it has been decided that caste enumeration should be included in the main census instead of being conducted as a separate survey," Vaishnaw said.

"This will ensure that society becomes stronger economically and socially, and the country's progress continues without hindrance. When a provision of 10 per cent reservation was made for the economically weaker sections of society, it did not create tension in any section of society," he added.

The Union Minister stated that caste has been excluded from all census operations conducted since India's independence. (ANI)

