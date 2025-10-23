We welcome him wholeheartedly: BJP, JD(U) on PM Modi's visit for Bihar poll campaigns

Patna, Oct 23 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to kickstart the Bihar election campaign in support of NDA candidates on October 24, the BJP and JD(U) on Thursday said that they welcome him wholeheartedly. Both parties expressed confidence that the election is one-sided and that the NDA will secure a landslide victory.

Speaking to IANS, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha said, “Tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Samastipur, where he will launch the election campaign rally. We welcome him wholeheartedly, and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also be present. This is a one-sided election, and the NDA is poised for a landslide victory.”

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal added, “The arrival of the Prime Minister is always a special occasion. PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Samastipur tomorrow will transform the already positive atmosphere across North Bihar into a storm of excitement. On November 8, PM Modi will visit Bettiah. The work he has done for the poor has made every family in Bihar consider him as one of their own.”

Congress leader Pawan Khera said, “Let him come — what’s the harm in that? Everyone is welcome in Bihar. The state knows whom to invite as a guest and whom to call for the service of the government.”

Meanwhile, according to party sources, PM Modi will begin his election campaign from the land of Karpoori Thakur, addressing massive public rallies in Samastipur. Later, he will address another rally in Begusarai.

During his address, he is expected to urge voters to support NDA candidates and deliver a strong message to the Opposition camp.

PM Modi’s upcoming visit marks his first campaign appearance in Bihar since the election announcement.

He is scheduled to visit the state twice in October — first on October 24, and again on October 30, when he will address public meetings in Muzaffarpur and Chhapra.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also hold two major election rallies on October 24 — one in Siwan and another in Buxar.

This will be Shah’s second visit to Bihar in a week, following his earlier three-day tour from October 16 to 18, during which he addressed a rally in Taraiya (Chhapra).

The BJP’s state leadership has completed all preparations for the high-profile visits of both leaders, with local units mobilised to ensure a massive public turnout.

The rallies by PM Modi and Shah are expected to significantly raise the political temperature in the state and energize the NDA's campaign.

