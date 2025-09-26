'We should not forget the days when RJD was in power': PM Modi at Bihar scheme launch event

Patna, Sep 26 (IANS) With the Bihar Assembly elections fast approaching, the political battle intensified on Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana virtually from Delhi. While lauding the initiative to empower women, PM Modi used the occasion to launch a sharp attack on the opposition, particularly the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and its chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, accusing them of pushing Bihar into an era of anarchy and fear.

PM Modi recalled the period of RJD governance as a time of lawlessness and misery, which he described as the 'lantern rule'.

“We should not forget the days when the RJD was in power. Back then, Bihar was gripped by an atmosphere of anarchy, corruption, and fear. Our mothers and sisters suffered the most,” PM Modi said.

He painted a grim picture of the state before the NDA era -- broken roads, missing bridges, poor flood management, and pregnant women unable to reach hospitals during emergencies.

“Earlier, people lived in fear, and Naxalite violence was at its peak. Women were the worst sufferers. Today, no home is unsafe, and Bihar’s daughters feel free to step outside,” he added.

Crediting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership, the Prime Minister said the double-engine government had restored the rule of law and dramatically improved Bihar’s infrastructure.

“The return of law and order has benefited women the most. Today, women are becoming self-reliant and moving towards self-employment, with full government support,” PM Modi said.

He also urged young women to visit a special exhibition displaying old newspaper clippings from the RJD era, calling it a reminder of the dark days their parents endured.

“We will never let Bihar go into darkness again. Development and good governance are the only way forward,” PM Modi asserted.

The event marked the launch of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, under which Rs 10,000 each was directly transferred to the accounts of 75 lakh women, totalling Rs 7,500 crore in the first phase.

Successful entrepreneurs will later be eligible for assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh.

In a spirited outreach to Bihar’s women voters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described himself and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as two brothers working for the prosperity of Bihar’s sisters.

PM Modi invoked the ongoing Navratri festival to seek the blessings of women, and positioned the NDA government as a champion of women’s empowerment.

“A brother will find happiness only when his sister is happy. In Bihar, your two brothers -- Narendra and Nitish -- are working for your prosperity,” PM Modi said, adding that the blessings of women during Navratri give him great strength.

Calling it a “historic step” by Nitish Kumar’s government, PM Modi linked the seamless transfer to the Jan Dhan revolution initiated during his first term.

“If we had not launched Jan Dhan Yojana 11 years ago and opened over 30 crore bank accounts, would we be able to send this money directly today? Earlier, a former Prime Minister admitted that when Rs 1 was sent from Delhi, only 15 paise reached the poor. Today, every rupee goes directly to your account.”

The Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, originally announced by Nitish Kumar, dovetails with central initiatives such as the Lakhpati Didi campaign, Mudra Yojana, Drone Didi, and Insurance Sakhi, all aimed at creating self-employment opportunities for women.

“The Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana will further strengthen the Lakhpati Didi mission. So far, over two crore sisters have become Lakhpati Didis, and our target is three crore,” PM Modi said.

He highlighted the success of women-centric programmes like Ujjwala Yojana, which has provided gas connections to millions of rural households, freeing women from smoke-filled kitchens.

“When a government makes women the centre of policy, the entire society benefits,” the PM stressed.

The address comes amid an aggressive campaign by both the NDA and Grand Alliance parties as Bihar prepares for the 2025 Assembly polls.

