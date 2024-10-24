We shared name of Goldy Brar...What happened?: Recalled Indian envoy to Canada

New Delhi: Recalled Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma on Thursday lambasted the Canadian government for fostering criminals and "encouraging Khalistani extremists," while highlighting the case of Goldy Brar.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in January 2024 declared Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar a designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The recalled Indian envoy, Verma in an exclusive interview with ANI shared the details of Goldy Brar who was on India's list for extradition.

"When we were discussing on the government channel (with Canada), we shared the name of Goldy Brar who is also on our list for extradition. In the Canadian system, the RCMP doesn't bring out any wanted list. But there is a civic organisation 'Bolo' which in back-channel consultation with authorities in Canada they take out list of 10 most wanted persons. Next time we looked at the same list, it was all gone. What happened?" said Sanjay Kumar Verma.

In a gazetted notification, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has informed that Goldy Brar is associated with the banned Khalistani organisation Babbar Khalsa International, which is known for anti-India activities.

Goldy Brar came on the radar of Indian investigative agencies after he took responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in 2022.

Sanjay Verma also highlighted the role of Pakistan in fuelling Khalistani elements.

"We do know and understand that Pakistani agencies have close links to Pakistani extremists and terrorists. We can see the examples of those terrorists who were living in Pakistan...Yes, there are global links. I will have no doubts that these global links will also be valid for Canada," he said.

Verma also said that during the entire episode following the killing of designated terrorist Hardeep Nijjar the Canadians have not furnished any evidence so far.

"If you look at the entire episode, and we have always been maintaining that there is no shred of evidence shared with us, I feel it is largely politically motivated and an ill-conceived targeting of India. We are a responsible democracy. We do not have a policy to interfere in the internal affairs of any country...It was painful as I had gone there to further improve the ties between the two nations but allegations were levelled against me. I also feel that if my nation's interest are harmed then it is my duty to protect my country."

Verma was recalled from Canada after the country said he was a person of interest in the Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case; however, he denied all charges levelled against him by Ottawa in connection with the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The ties between India and Canada soured after Trudeau alleged in the Canadian Parliament last year that he has "credible allegations" of India's hand in the killing of Nijjar.

India has denied all the allegations, calling them "absurd" and "motivated" and has accused Canada of giving space to extremist and anti-India elements in their country.

Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency in 2020, was shot and killed outside a Gurdwara in Surrey in June last year.

—ANI