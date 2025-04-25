We reaffirmed need to stay united, stand firm against terror: CM Omar Abdullah after meeting Rahul Gandhi in wake of Pahalgam attack

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 25 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi at former's residence in Srinagar on Friday in wake of Pahalgam terror attack. According to a statement from the Office of CM, the leaders reaffirmed the need to stay united and stand firm against terror.

"Met Rahul Gandhi Ji, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, and senior INC colleagues at my residence in Srinagar. In the wake of the Pahalgam attack, we reaffirmed the need to stay united and stand firm against terror," the CM said according to a statement released from his office.

On the decision of the Central government to suspend the Indus Water Treaty, CM Omar Abdullah said that the Treaty was the most unfair document to the people of J&K.

Omar Abdullah said, "The government of India has taken some steps. As far as J&K is concerned, we have never been in favour of the Indus Water Treaty. We have always believed that the Indus Water Treaty has been the most unfair document to the people of J&K."

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi met a person injured in the attack at a hospital in Srinagar. He stated that the idea behind the attack was to divide society.

Rahul Gandhi said, "It has been a terrible tragedy. I came here to gain a sense of what's going on and to help. The entire population of Jammu and Kashmir has condemned this terrible action and has fully supported the nation at this time. I met one of the people who is injured. My love and affection to everybody who has lost their family members. The entire nation is standing united. We had a meeting yesterday with the government."

He said that the united opposition condemned this action.

"We are ready to support whatever action the government wants to take. The idea behind the attack is to divide the society. It is very important that every Indian stands united so that we can defeat what the terrorists wanted to do," he further said.

He added that it is sad to see some people attacking people of Kashmir in the rest of the country.

He said, "It is sad to see that some people are attacking my brothers and sisters from Kashmir and the rest of the country, and I think it's very important that all of us stand together, stand united and fight this nasty action that has been taken and defeat terrorism once and for all. I also met the Chief Minister and the LG, and they briefed me about what had happened, and I assured both of them that my party and I are going to support them fully."

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured. (ANI)



