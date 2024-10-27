"We must resolve to make India, a global animation powerhouse": PM Modi in his 'Mann ki Baat' address

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): In his monthly edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' radio program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that "we must resolve to make India a global animation powerhouse".

PM Modi said that India is on the way to bringing a revolution in the field of animation and highlighted the growth in India's gaming space.

In the 115th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "...Like Chhota Bheem, our other animated series Krishna, Motu-Patlu, Bal Hanuman also have fans all over the world. India's animated characters and films are being liked all over the world due to their content and creativity..."

"India is on the way to bringing a revolution in the field of animation. India's gaming space is also growing rapidly. Indian games are also becoming famous all over the world," PM Modi said

"You must have seen from smartphones to cinema screens from gaming consoles to virtual reality, animation is everywhere," PM Modi added.

PM Modi also recalled his recent meeting with India's leading gamers.

"A few months back, I met India's leading gamers. Then I got an opportunity to know about Indian game's amazing creativity and quality. Really there is a wave of creative energy in the country. 'Made in India' and 'Made by Indians' are shining brightly in the world of animation," PM Modi said.

"You would be happy to know that today Indian talent is becoming a significant part of foreign productions. Be it today's Spider-Man or Transformers, Harinarayan Rajiv's contributions have been appreciated by people in both movies," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi further said, "India's animation studios are working with world-famous production companies like Disney and Warner Brothers."

PM Modi emphasised that today original India content is being watched all over the world and said the animation sector has taken the form of an industry.

"...Today, our youths are creating original Indian content which has a reflection of our culture. They are being watched worldwide. The animation sector has today taken a form of an industry that is giving strength to other industries. Virtual Reality tourism today is getting famous… On October 28, World Animation Day will be celebrated. We must resolve to make India, a global animation powerhouse," PM Modi said. (ANI)