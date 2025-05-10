We don’t start fights, but we never leave them unfinished: AAP leader Chadha on Pak escalating tensions

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) In a bold and charged statement, AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday delivered a strong message to Pakistan while praising 'Operation Sindoor' following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Referring to India’s long-standing doctrine of restraint followed by resolute retaliation, Chadha declared, "We don’t start fights, but we never leave them unfinished."

"The truth is that you can change your friends, but not your neighbour. And if the neighbour is like Pakistan, then it's our foremost duty to punish it strictly," Chadha asserted.

He condemned the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, calling it "a blot on the history of humanity," and emphasised that India has already begun avenging it through the "first installment of Operation Sindoor."

Saluting the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces, he said, "The way our military is fighting with extraordinary courage and valour makes it clear that this time, terrorism will be eradicated."

Chadha urged all citizens to stand in solidarity with the families of soldiers and boost their morale.

"We must all pray to our respective gods for the safety of our troops and support their families like a rock," he added, praising the contributions of women like Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

"Families who send daughters to guard the nation’s honour and sons to defend the borders, deserve our unwavering support."

He reminded Pakistan of its past humiliations, saying, "India defeated Pakistan in 1971, forcing over 90,000 soldiers to surrender and created Bangladesh. In Siachen in 1984 and Kargil in 1999, our military crushed their cowardly intentions."

"India toh Pakistan ka baap hai, aur baap toh hamesha baap hota hai (India is Pakistan's father and a father always remains the father)," said Chadha.

Lashing out at Pakistan’s history of harbouring terrorists, Chadha reminded the world of past attacks, from Mumbai in 2008 to the Parliament attack in 2001 and the Pulwama tragedy in 2019.

"The country that begs before the world 24/7 and feeds milk to terrorists instead of its own children will now face the united wrath of every Indian," he warned.

"India is the land of Buddha, but also of Arjun and Bhim. If we are heirs to Gandhi, we are also the legacy of Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekhar Azad," he said, drawing from history to underline India’s resolve.

He concluded with a stern message: "India is reminding Pakistan of its defeats, from 1971 to Kargil. If you don’t correct your path, the day is not far when the Ganga will flow from Kashi to Islamabad, and the Indian Tricolour will fly over Rawalpindi. Jai Hind."

--IANS

rs/rad