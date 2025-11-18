We conducted Anta bypoll with complete honesty, says Rajasthan BJP

Jaipur, Nov 18 (IANS) BJP state incharge Radha Mohan Das Agrawal on Tuesday claimed that the recent Anta bye-election proved how fairly the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conducts polls.

Speaking to the media at Jaipur airport, Agrawal said the BJP heads both the state and central governments, and had known for six months that the Anta bye-election was approaching.

“If we wanted to control the election through political pressure, voter lists, or administrative influence, the election would have been in our pocket. But we conducted it with complete honesty and 100 per cent fairness, respecting public sentiment,” he said, commenting on the Congress' victory in the bypoll.

Agrawal added that the BJP wins numerous elections across the country, and therefore has no hesitation in losing a few.

“We win a lot of elections. If we keep helping them win one or two elections occasionally, they will survive,” he remarked, suggesting that the Anta result demonstrates the ruling party’s commitment to democratic principles rather than manipulation.

Drawing a comparison, he cited the recent elections in Jammu and Kashmir. “We lost most seats in Srinagar, where voter turnout was 70 per cent. Anta recorded an even higher turnout of 81 per cent. The Anta election is a resounding slap on the faces of those who accuse the BJP of vote theft. This is a victory of the BJP’s principles and a testament that we believe in democracy,” he said.

Taking aim at former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Agrawal said, “Ashok Gehlot has gradually become outdated.”

He argued that the BJP's victories in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Delhi in the past year reflect a strong alignment between public sentiment and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s messaging.

“Whatever PM Modi communicates reaches directly into people’s hearts,” he added.

Attacking the Congress, Agrawal said the party relied on rhetoric for 65 years, citing the repeated slogan of eradicating poverty. “They raised slogans and eliminated the poor instead. In the last 11 years, we have transformed the lives of the poor and middle class,” he claimed.

Clarifying his role, Agrawal said he had no involvement in the Anta bypoll. “Winning and losing are part of political life. The party was fully engaged, and senior leaders were monitoring the election. We win many elections, but if we let them win once in a while, they will survive,” he reiterated.

--IANS

arc/rad