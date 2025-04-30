"We aren't catering to any queries of Pakistani patients": Chairman and Managing Director of Max Healthcare Abhay Soi

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Abhay Soi, Chairman and Managing Director of Max Healthcare, on Tuesday said that the hospital is currently not catering to any queries of Pakistani patients after India suspended all kinds of visas for nationals of the neighbouring countries in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Abhay Soi, on measures taken by Max Healthcare to address the situation with cancelled medical visas of Pakistani visa holder patients, he said, "At this point, we're not catering to any such queries because I think the visas will be an issue. We all feel strongly about this."

He also stated that if the Indian government allows medical visas, Max Healthcare will be able to serve the patients. "But you know, eventually, if as doctors, if people come to your doorstep, and the government of India permits them to come to your doorstep, okay, then you know, you may have your personal biases, but you sort of keep them aside. But you know you will not step out of the line of law; if the government of India is providing them the medical visas to come to India, then we will serve those patients."

He further explained that if the government takes a step, then it should be followed. "But if the government is taking a particular position, you know we will abide by it. I mean, if you ask me at a personal level, it is a very motivating subject, and all of us feel the same way about it."

On expansion plans and acquisitions, he said, "This is our 25th year, and it also happens to be 2025, so we today launched our 22nd facility. We are hoping to be 25 beds. I'm pretty sure we will have 25 beds in our 25th year. In 2025, yes, I mean, this is going to be through three new hospitals that we're creating in the present year, as well as perhaps some acquisitions that we're looking forward to."

On the timeline for Max Healthcare to become empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi, he said, "We have about 8% of our total beds, which is close to about 400 beds, absolutely free for EWS for the poor. We take pride in that, and in the same direction, we look forward to participating in Ayushman Bharat. However, at present, we need to create a little more capacity. We also need to reverse-engineer some of the costs associated with Ayushman Bharat, as the current prices do not align with our viability. But having said that, I think, because there's a huge desire, I'm sure we will succeed. We will be able to reverse engineer some of the cost to be able to have product and clinical sort of solutions at those prices and those rates as well."

As Max Healthcare contributes to India's medical tourism industry through the "Heal in India" initiative, he said, "So we get patients from 182 countries, close to about 10% of our revenue, in fact, comes from medical tourism. We have some business that has been growing tremendously for us. This is also increasing, partly due to India's growing global presence."

Soi further praised India's medical tourism, highlighting the country's 'Heal In India' healthcare, an online medical tourism that provides a wide range of healthcare and wellness-centric services.

"India is being seen as a more prominent destination. As India's soft power is increasing. Globally, tourism in India is growing. That is basically what it means: the faith in India and our solutions, including the products, is growing. We are seeing an increasing number of people coming to India for medical tourism as well. We, of course, benefit from this, as we happen to have a majority of our capacities in the metro cities. Most people prefer taking direct flights rather than hopping flights to the smaller towns in India. So we are gaining a lot from the 'Heal in India', but I think there's a lot more to do," he said.

JP Nadda who inaugurated Max Healthcare hospital in Dwarka had earlier mentioned, "By participating in the "Heal in India" initiative, Max Healthcare can leverage its strengths and expertise to attract patients from around the world and contribute to the growth of India's medical tourism industry."

Under the "Heal in India" initiative, which aims to promote Medical Value Travel in the country, MInistry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India has developed the Medical Value Travel Digital Portal for ease of foreign patients coming to India for treatment. Medical Value Travel can be defined as activities related to travel and hosting a foreign tourist who stays at least one night in the destination region for the purpose of maintaining, improving, or restoring health through medical intervention. (ANI)