'We are shocked': Raja Raghuvanshi's family suspects Sonam, Raj Kushwaha's involvement in murder

Indore, June 9 (IANS) The family of Raja Raghuvanshi has expressed deep shock and growing suspicion over the involvement of his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha, in his murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

Sonam was arrested early on Monday morning in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district after she surrendered at the Nandganj police station.

Police confirmed that she had been taken into custody for allegedly orchestrating the murder of her husband by hiring contract killers during their trip.

Sources have revealed that Sonam was in an extramarital relationship with Raj Kushwaha, who is now under investigation for his suspected role as a co-conspirator in the crime. According to reports, Kushwaha was also a former colleague of Sonam's.

Vipin Raghuvanshi, the brother of the deceased, told IANS, "There is news that has come out, and honestly, we are all shocked because we had never heard any news like this before. I had never even seen it. Until now, we have been searching for Sonam, and now, Sonam has been found. Sonam's name is coming out as a conspirator."

"Raj Kushwaha, I heard the name before, as he was an employer of Sonam's company. He and Sonam both can be involved. However, we would still like to wait for a proper investigation," he added.

Raja's sister-in-law, Bhumi Raghuvanshi, added, "We were very shocked to hear Sonam's name coming up. We cannot believe this at all, but now we want a proper investigation to be conducted regarding Sonam. If she did this, then why? The marriage happened with consent, and both were happy, but why would she do this? We demand a swift investigation."

Along with Sonam, the police have also arrested her alleged boyfriend, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Vishal Singh Chauhan from Indore, Aakash Rajput from Lalitpur, and Anand from Bina in Sagar district.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to track further leads.

Raja's other brother, Vipul Raghuvanshi, disclosed that the couple initially planned to visit the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati to seek blessings but unexpectedly changed their plan and headed to Shillong instead.

He noted that all travel bookings had been made by Sonam, and her family was reportedly unaware of this sudden change in itinerary.

According to the family, Sonam had left for the airport from her paternal home wearing her wedding jewellery.

Raja was also carrying expensive ornaments, including a diamond ring, chain, and bracelet valued at over Rs 10 lakh.

Sources indicate that Sonam's mother-in-law had questioned the need to carry so much jewellery on a honeymoon trip.

The unanticipated trip to Shillong raised concerns within the family, especially since it wasn't Sonam's first time visiting the city.

Her mother had previously mentioned visiting Shillong to her in-laws, which added to the suspicion.

Adding to the intrigue, investigators have uncovered significant financial transactions linked to Sonam, raising the possibility of a financial motive behind the crime.

Meanwhile, the angle of the extramarital affair continues to draw attention.

Sources said Sonam had a relationship with Raj Kushwaha before her marriage to Raja, and investigators believe he played a key role in masterminding the murder.

Raja Raghuvanshi's body was recovered from a deep gorge beneath the Weisawdong Parking Lot in Meghalaya, with a machete -- suspected to be the murder weapon -- found nearby.

