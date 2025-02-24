We are proud of our Annadatas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Ahead of the release of the 19th instalment of Kisan Samman Nidhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the country was proud of the Annadatas.

Taking to social media X, the PM re-shared a thread of the Government of India posts reflecting on how the country was home to the largest scheme and bumper crops.

"We are proud of our Annadatas and our commitment to improve their lives is reflected in the efforts highlighted in the thread below," the post read.

The Kisan Samman Nidhi prioritizes the welfare, happiness, and prosperity of farmers. PM Modi will also address a public rally ahead of the 2025 Bihar elections at the Airport Ground.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will accompany the Prime Minister, and the rally is expected to witness the participation of around 5 lakh farmers.

The event will include the distribution of Kisan Samman Nidhi and a public meeting. As part of the program, Prime Minister Modi will release the 19th instalment of Kisan Samman Nidhi,

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shahnawaz Hussain had told ANI that the rally will witness the presence of senior NDA leaders and people from 13 districts, including Bhagalpur, Munger, Begusarai, and others.

BJP leaders are optimistic about winning over 200 seats in Bihar, citing the strong NDA alliance and the double-engine government under the leadership of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar. "Just like Delhi, we will win the upcoming Bihar elections too," Hussain said.

The BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustan Awam Morcha and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha are constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies is scheduled to be held in October or November this year. The last assembly elections were held in October-November 2020. (ANI)