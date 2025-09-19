'We are not Vishwaguru, it’s a myth that India is on everybody’s mind': Sam Pitroda (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Indian Overseas Congress Chairman Sam Pitroda voiced strong concerns about India’s electoral process, foreign policy, and global perception.

Backing Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s recent remarks on "vote theft" and the role of youth in safeguarding democracy, Pitroda, in an exclusive interview with IANS, urged civil society, political parties, and the younger generation to unite in protecting India’s democratic values.

He also dismissed the ruling BJP’s narrative of India as "Vishwaguru", calling it mere propaganda, and warned about rising global challenges to democracy.

IANS: Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the Election Commission for “vote theft.” How do you view his statements?

Sam Pitroda: You must have seen Rahul Gandhi’s press conference on Thursday. People like us have been saying for years that something is wrong. Who is doing it, we don’t know, but many people have stopped trusting the election process. I raised the issue 3–4 years back, saying something was wrong with EVMs, but no one paid attention. Now, Rahul Gandhi is raising the right issues—we must back him and amplify his voice.

IANS: Rahul Gandhi has appealed to Gen Z to save democracy. Do you think he is inspired by youth protests in Nepal and Bangladesh?

Sam Pitroda: No, it’s not about copying protests. Elections affect future generations more than people like us who have little time left. The youth’s future is at stake. Democracy is designed to empower all, and Rahul Gandhi is right - he cannot do it alone. Political parties, civil society, youth leaders, lawyers, and others must lend their voices.

IANS: Why are the INDIA bloc leaders hesitant to rally behind Rahul Gandhi?

Sam Pitroda: I would urge all INDIA bloc leaders to walk shoulder-to-shoulder with him. The people of India deserve free and fair elections.

IANS: How do you see tariffs imposed on India by US President Trump?

Sam Pitroda: The US has imposed 50 per cent tariffs, and this is a matter of huge concern. This will lead to a lot of problems from effects on the Indian business, jobs, export and it will take time to find new customers. This is not a good thing for India.

IANS: How do you see the “vote chori” issue?

Sam Pitroda: The key question is whether we can ensure free and fair elections. The way things are happening, it is clear that vote theft exists. This should not be seen through a Hindu-Muslim or partisan lens—it is about fundamental rights. The Election Commission must be held accountable, and the Supreme Court must intervene if necessary.

IANS: We have seen that whenever Congress has announced its CM candidate, it has benefited them. We have seen it in Karnataka or in Himachal Pradesh. Why is taking so long to announce a CM face in Bihar. Or do you think that in state election, Congress remains at the backend of the state party. Do you think congress needs to come at the front?

Sam Pitroda: Look, this is their internal matter. Congress selects leaders based on who brings more to the table. Congress tradition is that they don't declare the candidates. Because that is what true democracy and parliamentary system is all about. We don't have a Presidential system. We have now distorted the system with the control of media, huge amount of spending on PR, lies, misinformation, we have changed the public opinion.

We have created a public opinion that unless or until, a strong leader is not projected, then you will not win. This is not good for democracy.

It doesn't matter who wins or who loses. What matters is that our election system should be properly guarded.

IANS: BJP projects PM Modi as the face of every election. Has it become difficult to challenge him?

Sam Pitroda: Individuals come and go, but India must continue. That’s why Rahul Gandhi talks about the youth, who have the next 70–75 years ahead of them. The real issue is not personalities but protecting the future of the next generation.

IANS: BJP often invokes George Soros to attack Congress. Your response?

Sam Pitroda: This is a lie. Congress has nothing to do with George Soros. I have never met him, never spoken to him. These are baseless allegations.

IANS: Do you think Rahul Gandhi can lead Gen Z in India?

Sam Pitroda: There’s no need for systematic planning. Rahul has rightly identified “vote chori” as a key issue, but there are others—economy, unemployment, poverty, minorities, Dalits, OBCs, and violence. Youth must understand these. Their energy can change governments and systems, but protests must remain constructive, not destructive.

IANS: Critics say BJP is polarising Hindu votes by targeting minorities. Do you agree?

Sam Pitroda: There are 200 million Muslims in India—they are Indians, and we must live together. Look at our neighbourhood—Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka—all are in turmoil. India must take leadership for peace and prosperity in South Asia.

IANS: You talked about saving the minorities. CM Mamta Banerjee has been saying that on the name of targeting illegal Bangladeshis, Muslims are being targeted, the same thing is happening in Assam where Himanta Sarma is the CM. Do you think that BJP wants to target minorities and polarise Hindu votes.

Sam Pitroda: That's what BJP has to decide. That is their issue. I am not interested in dividing people. There are 200 million Muslims in the country. They are Indians and we must learn to live together. Look at what is going in our neighbourhood. Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan is burning, and we are a country of 1.5 billion. How could we have a foreign policy when all our neighbours are in turmoil. What kind of a vision we have. We must be responsible for peace and prosperity in South Asia. We must take a leadership. We must really sacrifice to some extent because it is good for all of us.

IANS: How do you view India’s foreign policy under PM Modi?

Sam Pitroda: Our foreign policy should first focus on our neighbourhood. We cannot prosper if our region is unstable. We must sacrifice and work for peace, rather than chase global optics.

IANS: Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi has praised Rahul Gandhi. How do you see Rahul’s global image?

Sam Pitroda: Rahul Gandhi is bright, energetic, well-read, and speaks from a moral high ground. Propaganda against him is fading, and people worldwide are beginning to recognise him. Today, the world lacks a young leader who stands for democracy, human rights, and equality. Rahul fills that vacuum.

IANS: How do you view the recent deal with Saudi and Pakistan? Under the deal, if Pakistan is attacked, it would consider an attack on both. In our neighbourhood, we have seen the situation in Nepal or in Sri Lanka. Is PM Modi's foreign diplomacy being unable to coordinate with the friendly country?

Sam Pitroda: We need to have a foreign policy that really gives comfort to our neighbours. Because we are the largest country in the area. We have a moral responsibility to bring peace and prosperity in the region. We can't be fighting with our neighbours.

It does not make sense for India not to have peaceful, stable South Asia. You can always blame somebody but let's fix it together.

IANS: What about the abrogation of Jammu & Kashmir’s special status and ties with Pakistan?

Sam Pitroda: Our foreign policy must improve relations with neighbours. Violence and terrorism exist, but culturally and socially, we share the same roots. I’ve visited Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal—I always felt at home. We must learn to live in peace.

IANS: Do you believe that Gen z in India can topple the government as what happened in Nepal?

Sam Pitroda: The power of young has been tested everywhere in the world. I was here during Vietnam war in 1960s and I know the kind of demonstration we all had, I was also party to that. I know that youth energy can do anything. They can change system, change government, bring about a generational change but it can't be destructive but should be constructive.

When I see young people throwing things and burning things, that's not the way to show your solidarity. It must be constructive, meaningful. Young people can bring about generational change.

I would request youth of India to add their voice to the line voice of Rahul Gandhi.

IANS: Global leaders wished PM Modi on his birthday. Has India’s global image changed?

Sam Pitroda: This is propaganda. We are not Vishwaguru. If I ask my neighbours here, they don’t know about Modi or India. It is a myth that India is on everyone’s mind. International coverage of India is limited to economy, population, and opportunities. This “Vishwaguru” narrative is overblown.

