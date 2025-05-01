"We are monitoring situation from every angle to ensure that Char Dham Yatra pilgrims do not face any problems...": Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday assured that the government is closely monitoring the situation to prevent any issues for pilgrims. He mentioned that a master plan is being developed to make the journey to Yamunotri Dham more accessible.

"We are monitoring the situation from every angle to ensure that the Char Dham Yatra pilgrims do not face any problems... The journey to Yamunotri Dham is slightly more challenging than that to the other Dhams. For this, we are working on making a master plan...," said Dhami.

Dhami attributed the significant increase in pilgrimage since 2014 to the work undertaken on all four Dhams under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Over 22 lakh devotees have registered for the Char Dham Yatra so far, with the doors of Badrinath Dham set to open on May 4 and Kedarnath Dham on May 2.

Meanwhile, Pilgrims have expressed satisfaction with the government's arrangements. Continuous efforts are being made to ensure a safe and spiritually fulfilling experience.

During his visit to Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham, he had the opportunity to meet devotees and hear about their experiences.

He remarked that the satisfaction and trust expressed by the pilgrims regarding the government's arrangements along the yatra route were very encouraging.

"The Chardham Yatra is a symbol of faith and devotion for followers of Sanatan Dharma not only in Uttarakhand but across the world," said CM Dhami. "It is our continuous effort to ensure that each devotee's journey is safe, well-organised, and provides them with spiritual peace and a pleasant experience."

He added that this positive response motivates the government to keep improving and serving the pilgrims better each year.

Dhami reached the Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya (April 30), when the doors of both Dhams opened for pilgrims.

After the Char Dham Yatra 2025 began on Wednesday, more than 22 lakh devotees registered for the pilgrimage at Rishikesh Transit Camp in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, and headed towards their destination. (ANI)

