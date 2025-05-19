WBSSC recruitment case: Petition filed at Calcutta HC over police cane-charge on protesting teachers

Kolkata, May 19 (IANS) A petition has been filed at the Calcutta High Court on Monday against the Bidhannagar Police Commiserate under West Bengal Police over the cane-charge on the “untainted” or “genuine” teachers in the state who lost their jobs following an order of the Supreme Court last month, while they were protesting in front of the state education department headquarters last week.

In the petition filed by a section of those assaulted teachers, some of whom received severe head and body injuries following the cane-charge, the Bidhannagar Police Commiserate has been accused of excessing on the protesting teachers during the cane-charge last week.

The single-judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh admitted the petition, and the matter is expected to come up for hearing on May 21.

In the petition, Bidhannagar Police Commiserate has also been accused of falsely implicating those protesting teachers who were severely injured in the cane-charge last week.

On Sunday, Bidhannagar Police Commiserate issued summons to 17 such protesting teachers and asked them to be present for questioning at Bidhannagar North Police Station by 11 a.m. on May 21.

In the notice, a copy of which is available with IANS, these 17 teachers have also been cautioned of arrest and being framed under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, in case they do not turn up at the police station.

The summons to these 17 teachers is related to the suo motu case by the police.

An advocate of Calcutta High Court has already sought suo motu intervention of Calcutta High Court in the matter of “unprovoked” and “ruthless” cane-charge by police on the protesting teachers, whose demand was that the state government and the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) should publish list segregating the “untainted” candidates from the “tainted” one who got jobs paying money.

The leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, has already announced that the members of the BJP’s legislative team in the house will storm the entire monsoon session of the assembly starting from June 9 on this issue.

On April 3 this year, the Supreme Court upheld a previous order by the Calcutta High Court’s division bench of Justice Debangshu Basak and Justice Shabbar Rashidi cancelling 25,753 school jobs in West Bengal.

The apex court also accepted the observation of the Calcutta High Court that the entire panel of 25,753 candidates had to be cancelled because of the failure of the state government and the commission to segregate the “untainted" candidates from the "tainted" ones.

The state government and West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) have already filed review petitions at the apex court on this issue.

--IANS

src/pgh