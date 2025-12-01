WBSSC extends deadline for fresh non-teaching recruitment

Kolkata, Dec 1 (IANS) The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has extended the deadline for applications for fresh recruitment of non-teaching staff in Group-C and Group-D categories in state-run schools of the state.

The last date for submission of applications has now been fixed at December 8. The earlier deadline was December 3.

The fresh recruitment is being conducted to fill vacancies arising out of the cancellation of WBSSC’s entire 2016 panel of around 26,000 school jobs -- teaching and non-teaching combined -- following an order of a division bench of the Supreme Court in April this year.

The notification extending the application deadline was issued just a couple of hours after two parallel developments took place at the Calcutta High Court regarding the recruitment of non-teaching staff in Group-C and Group-D categories.

First, a fresh petition was filed before the single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha challenging the new recruitment process for Group-C and Group-D non-teaching posts in state-run schools across West Bengal.

Justice Sinha admitted the petition and fixed Tuesday as the first date of hearing on an urgent basis, since at that point December 3 was the declared last date for application submission.

Within an hour of that, Justice Sinha directed the WBSSC to publish the full list of 7,293 "tainted" non-teaching staff in Group-C and Group-D categories in the commission’s 2016 panel -- among the 26,000 job-losers following the Supreme Court order in April.

Justice Sinha passed the order after allegations that although WBSSC informed the Supreme Court that 7,293 non-teaching staff in Group-C and Group-D categories in the 2016 panel were proven "tainted" -- meaning they had secured jobs through payment of money -- the commission later published a list showing only 3,512 names.

In view of these allegations, Justice Sinha directed WBSSC to publish the full list of 7,293 "tainted" non-teaching staff in Group-C and Group-D categories from the 2016 panel.

The court also observed that publication of the complete list was essential to determine the fate of the fresh petition challenging the new recruitment process to fill vacancies arising from the Supreme Court’s cancellation of the entire 2016 panel of around 26,000 teaching and non-teaching staff in state-run schools.

--IANS

src/pgh