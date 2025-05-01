WAVES is not merely an acronym but a wave, highlights India's creative strengths at global platform: PM Modi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Noting that World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) highlights India's creative strengths at a global platform, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the country, with a billion-plus population, is also a land of a billion-plus stories.

Inaugurating WAVES Summit at Jio World Centre, Mumbai today, PM Modi said this is the right time to Create In India, Create For The World.

"World Audio Visual And Entertainment Summit, WAVES, is not just an acronym, It is a wave of culture, creativity and universal connectivity. Today when the world is looking for new ways of storytelling, India has a treasure of its stories dating back thousands of years, this treasure is timeless, thought-provoking and truly global," he said.

"This is the time of dawn of Orange Economy in India, Content, Creativity and Culture - these are the three pillars of Orange Economy. Screen size may be getting smaller, but the scope is becoming infinite, Screen is getting micro but the message is becoming mega," he added.

The Prime Minister said India is emerging as a global hub for film production, digital content, gaming, fashion, music and live concerts.

WAVES 2025 is India's first-of-its-kind World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit.

PM Modi highlighted that WAVES will serve as a significant platform where Creativity meets Coding, Software blends with Storytelling, and Art merges with Augmented Reality. He urged young creators to make the most of this opportunity, dream big, and dedicate their efforts to realizing their visions.

Reflecting on India's rich cinematic history, PM Modi said that on May 3, 1913, India's first feature film, Raja Harishchandra, was released, directed by the pioneering filmmaker Dadasaheb Phalke. He recalled that Phalke's birth anniversary was celebrated just a day earlier.

Emphasising the impact of Indian cinema over the past century, he said it has successfully taken India's cultural essence to every corner of the world.

He highlighted the popularity of Raj Kapoor in Russia, the global recognition of Satyajit Ray at Cannes, and the Oscar-winning success of RRR, emphasizing how Indian filmmakers continue to shape global narratives.

He also acknowledged the cinematic poetry of Guru Dutt, the social reflections of Ritwik Ghatak, the musical genius of A.R. Rahman, and the epic storytelling of SS Rajamouli, stating that each of these artists has brought Indian culture to life for millions worldwide.

PM Modi also remarked that Indian cinema legends were honoured through commemorative postage stamps, paying tribute to their contributions to the industry.

The Prime Minister underscored India's deep-rooted artistic and spiritual heritage at the WAVES Summit, highlighting the concept of Naad Brahma, the divine sound. He remarked that Indian mythology has always expressed divinity through music and dance, citing Lord Shiva's Damru as the first cosmic sound, Goddess Saraswati's Veena as the rhythm of wisdom, Lord Krishna's Flute as an eternal message of love, and Lord Vishnu's Shankha as a call for positive energy.

Referring to India's rich artistic history, he recalled that two thousand years ago, Bharata Muni's Natya Shastra emphasized the power of art in shaping emotions and human experiences. He noted that centuries ago, Kalidasa's Abhijnana-Shakuntalam introduced a new direction in classical drama.

Prime Minister underscored the deep cultural roots of India, stating that every street has a story, every mountain carries a song, and every river hums a tune.

He remarked that India's six lakh villages each have their own folk traditions and unique storytelling styles, with communities preserving their histories through folklore. He highlighted the spiritual significance of Indian music, noting that whether it is bhajans, ghazals, classical compositions, or contemporary tunes, every melody carries a story, and every rhythm holds a soul.

The Prime Minister referred to the presence of international dignitaries, ambassadors, and leaders from the creative industry and emphasised that artists, innovators, investors, and policymakers from over 100 countries have come together to lay the foundation for a global ecosystem of talent and creativity.

"WAVES is not merely an acronym but a wave representing culture, creativity, and universal connectivity," he remarked, noting that the summit showcases the expansive world of films, music, gaming, animation, and storytelling, offering a global platform for artists and creators to connect and collaborate.

PM Modi congratulated all participants on this historic occasion and extended his warm welcome to the distinguished guests from India and abroad.

Emphasising the importance of India's creative capability and global collaboration, the Prime Minister remarked that over the years, he has engaged with professionals from gaming, music, filmmaking, and acting, discussing ideas and insights that deepened his understanding of the creative industries.

He highlighted a unique initiative undertaken during Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, where singers from 150 countries came together to perform 'Vaishnav Jan To', a hymn written by Narsinh Mehta nearly 500-600 years ago.

He stated that this global artistic effort created a significant impact, bringing the world together in harmony. He further noted that several individuals present at the summit had contributed to the Gandhi One Fifty initiative by creating short video messages, advancing his philosophies.

He remarked that the collective strength of India's creative world, combined with international collaboration, has already demonstrated its potential, and that vision has now materialized as WAVES.

PM Modi praised the success of the first edition of the WAVES Summit, stating that from its very first moment, the event has captured global attention and is "roaring with purpose."

He acknowledged the dedication and efforts of the summit's Advisory Board, emphasizing their role in making WAVES a landmark event in the creative industry.

The Prime Minister highlighted the large-scale Creators Challenge and Creatosphere initiative, which saw participation from approximately 100,000 creative professionals across 60 countries.

He remarked that out of 32 challenges, 800 finalists have been selected, recognizing their talent and congratulating them on their achievement. He encouraged the finalists, stating that they now have the opportunity to make their mark on the global creative stage.

The Prime Minister expressed enthusiasm for the creative developments showcased at the Bharat Pavilion during the WAVES Summit.

He highlighted the WAVES Bazaar initiative, noting its potential to encourage new creators and connect them with emerging markets. He praised the concept of linking buyers and sellers in the art industry, stating that such initiatives strengthen the creative economy and provide fresh opportunities for artists.

Reflecting on the deep-rooted connection between creativity and human experience, he said a child's journey begins with the lullaby of a mother, their first introduction to sound and music.

He remarked that just as a mother weaves dreams for her child, creative professionals shape the dreams of an era. He underscored that the essence of WAVES lies in bringing together such visionary individuals who inspire and influence generations through their art.

Reaffirming his belief in collective efforts, he said dedication of artists, creators, and industry leaders will elevate WAVES to new heights in the coming years.

He remarked that many exciting waves are yet to come and announced that WAVES Awards will be launched in the future, establishing themselves as the most prestigious honours in the world of art and creativity. He emphasized the need for sustained commitment, stating that the goal is to win the hearts of people across the world and inspire generations through creativity.

Highlighting India's economic progress, the Prime Minister remarked that India holds the number one position in global fintech adoption, is the second-largest mobile manufacturer, and has the third-largest startup ecosystem worldwide.

He emphasized that India's journey toward becoming a developed nation has only begun and India has much more to offer.

"India is not only home to a billion-plus population but also a billion-plus stories," he added.

He emphasized that the mesmerizing cultural presentation at the summit also reflected this rich heritage. Declaring that "this is the right time," PM Modi reiterated India's vision of Create in India, Create for the World, asserting that the country's storytelling tradition offers an invaluable treasure spanning thousands of years.

PM Modi highlighted that India's stories are timeless, thought-provoking, and truly global, encompassing not just cultural themes but also science, sports, courage, and bravery.

He remarked that India's storytelling landscape blends science with fiction, and heroism with innovation, forming a vast and diverse creative ecosystem. He called upon the WAVES platform to take on the responsibility of sharing India's extraordinary stories with the world, bringing them to future generations through new and engaging formats.

He drew parallels between the People's Padma awards and the vision behind the WAVES Summit and said that both initiatives aim to recognize and uplift talent from every corner of India.

The Prime Minister remarked that while Padma Awards started a few years after independence, they truly transformed when India embraced the People's Padma, recognizing individuals serving the nation from remote areas.

This shift, he emphasized, turned the awards from a ceremony into a national celebration.

Similarly, the Prime Minister stated that WAVES will serve as a global platform for India's immense creative talent across films, music, animation, and gaming, ensuring that artists from every part of the country find recognition on an international stage.

Underscoring India's tradition of embracing diverse ideas and cultures, referencing a Sanskrit phrase, PM Modi emphasized that India's civilizational openness has welcomed communities, who have thrived in the country and become an integral part of its cultural fabric. He acknowledged the presence of ministers and representatives from various countries, noting that every nation has its own successes and contributions. He remarked that India's strength lies in respecting and celebrating global artistic achievements, reinforcing the country's commitment to creative collaboration. He emphasized that by creating content that reflects the accomplishments of different cultures and nations, WAVES can strengthen the vision of global connectivity and artistic exchange.

The Prime Minister extended an invitation to the global creative community, assuring them that engaging with India's stories would reveal narratives deeply resonant with their own cultures. He emphasized that India's rich storytelling tradition carries themes and emotions that transcend borders, creating a natural and meaningful connection. He remarked that international artists and creators who explore India's stories will experience an organic bond with the nation's heritage. He stated that this cultural synergy will make India's vision of Create in India even more compelling and accessible to the world.

"This is the time of dawn of Orange Economy in India, Content, Creativity and Culture - the three pillars of Orange Economy," PM Modi said, remarking that Indian films have now reached audiences in over 100 countries, with global viewers increasingly seeking to understand Indian cinema beyond surface-level appreciation.

He highlighted the growing trend of international audiences watching Indian content with subtitles, signalling deeper engagement with India's stories.

PM Modi also noted that India's OTT industry has witnessed tenfold growth in recent years, stating that while screen sizes may be shrinking, the scope of content is infinite, with micro screens delivering mega messages. He observed that Indian cuisine is becoming a global favourite and expressed confidence that Indian music will soon gain similar worldwide recognition.

Emphasizing the immense potential of India's creative economy, he said that in the coming years, its contribution to the country's GDP is set to increase significantly.

"India is emerging as a global hub for film production, digital content, gaming, fashion, and music". He noted the promising growth opportunities in the live concert industry and the vast potential in the global animation market, which currently stands at over USD 430 billion and is projected to double in the next decade. The Prime Minister highlighted that this presents a significant opportunity for India's animation and graphics industry, urging stakeholders to leverage this expansion for greater international reach.

Calling upon India's young creators to drive the nation's Orange Economy forward, PM Modi emphasized that whether they are musicians from Guwahati, podcasters from Kochi, game designers in Bengaluru, or filmmakers in Punjab, their contributions are fueling India's growing creative sector.

He assured that the government stands firmly behind creative professionals, supporting them through initiatives like Skill India, Startup Support, policies for the AVGC Industry, and global platforms like WAVES.

He remarked that every effort is being made to build an environment where innovation and imagination are valued, fostering new dreams and empowering individuals to bring those dreams to life.

The Prime Minister expressed his unwavering confidence in India's content creators, highlighting that their free-flowing creativity is redefining the global creative landscape.

He emphasized that the youthful spirit of India's creators knows no barriers, boundaries, or hesitation, allowing innovation to thrive.

He remarked that through his personal interactions with young creators, gamers, and digital artists, he has witnessed firsthand the energy and talent emerging from India's creative ecosystem.

He acknowledged that India's massive young population is driving new creative dimensions, from reels, podcasts, and games to animation, stand-up, and AR-VR formats.

The Prime Minister asserted that WAVES is a platform designed specifically for this generation--one that enables young minds to reimagine and redefine the creative revolution with their energy and efficiency.

Underscoring the importance of Creative Responsibility in a technology-driven 21st century, PM Modi emphasised that as technology increasingly influences human lives, extra efforts are needed to preserve emotional sensitivity and cultural richness.

He remarked that the creative world holds the power to foster human compassion and deepen societal consciousness.

He asserted that the goal is not to create robots but to nurture individuals with heightened sensitivity, emotional depth, and intellectual richness--qualities that cannot stem from information overload or technological speed alone.

PM Modi stressed on the importance of art, music, dance, and storytelling, noting that these forms have kept human sensibilities alive for thousands of years.

He urged creative people to reinforce these traditions and build a more compassionate future.

He also highlighted the need to protect young generations from divisive and harmful ideologies, stating that WAVES can serve as a vital platform to uphold cultural integrity and instill positive values. He warned that neglecting this responsibility could have grave consequences for future generations.

Emphasising the transformative impact of technology on the creative world, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of global coordination to harness its full potential.

He remarked that WAVES will serve as a bridge connecting Indian creators with global storytellers, animators with global visionaries, and transform gamers to global champions.

He invited international investors and creators to embrace India as their content playground and explore the country's vast creative ecosystem.

The Prime Minister urged the global creators to dream big and tell their story. He encouraged investors to invest not just in platforms, but in people, and called on Indian youth to share their one billion untold stories with the world.

WAVES 2025, a four-day summit with tagline 'Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries' is poised to position India as a global hub for media, entertainment, and digital innovation by bringing together creators, startups, industry leaders, and policymakers from across the world.

In line with the Prime Minister's vision of leveraging creativity, technology, and talent to shape a brighter future, WAVES will integrate films, OTT, gaming, comics, digital media, AI, AVGC-XR, broadcasting, and emerging tech, making it a comprehensive showcase of India's media and entertainment prowess. WAVES aims to unlock a USD 50 billion market by 2029, expanding India's footprint in the global entertainment economy.

At WAVES 2025, India is also hosting the Global Media Dialogue (GMD) for the first time, with ministerial participation from 25 countries, marking a milestone in the country's engagement with the global media and entertainment landscape. The Summit will also feature the WAVES Bazaar, a global e-marketplace with over 6,100 buyers, 5,200 sellers, and 2,100 projects. It aims to connect buyers and sellers locally and globally, ensuring wide-reaching networking and business opportunities.

Prime Minister visited the Creatosphere and interacted with creators, selected from the 32 Create in India Challenges launched nearly a year ago, which garnered over one lakh registrations.

WAVES 2025 is seeing participation from over 90 countries, with more than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300+ companies, and 350+ startups. The summit will feature 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout sessions, and 32 masterclasses spanning diverse sectors including broadcasting, infotainment, AVGC-XR, films, and digital media. (ANI)

