Water security central to Odisha's growth vision: CM Mohan Majhi

Bhubaneswar, March 22 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday stressed the importance of water security for building a 'Samruddha and Viksit Odisha' and urged all citizens to come forward in support of the cause.

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The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering during the state-level World Water Day celebration held at Lok Seva Bhawan here on Sunday.

“Our goal is to eliminate gender disparity in water management and strengthen the rural economy. Water security is a key requirement for building a prosperous and developed Odisha,” said Majhi. He added that women and self-help groups have been engaged as “Jal Sathi” to ensure water security for all citizens in the state.

The Chief Minister also urged all citizens to support water security, in line with this year’s World Water Day theme, ‘Water and Gender Equality’.

Speaking about various water-based schemes in the state, Majhi said that water scarcity affects the poor the most. Therefore, ensuring access to clean water for the last person in society is part of the Antyodaya policy. He added that under Mission Shakti, the state government is working to provide clean water to remote villages and backward regions. Similarly, in agriculture, the policy of “more crop per drop” is also being promoted.

CM Majhi noted that through the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, Odisha has emerged as a leading state in tree plantation. He added that to prevent future water disputes, the state has prepared a balanced water policy to avoid conflicts over water resources. Majhi also highlighted the government’s aim to increase crop intensity to 220 per cent by 2036 and 250 per cent by 2047 through improved irrigation facilities in Odisha.

He further stated that proper utilisation of water and increasing the availability of safe drinking water are the needs of the hour.

“Therefore, water security is essential to meet the growing demands across various sectors under the Odisha Vision Documents 2036 and 2047,” CM Majhi added.

Highlighting the importance of water conservation, Majhi urged everyone to take a pledge to ensure that not even a drop of water is wasted. He emphasised that the message of water conservation should reach every household on the occasion of World Water Day.

“The children must be educated about water conservation from school itself, as they are the future ‘water warriors’. We will not waste water and conserve rainwater to keep the soil moist,” Majhi said.

Notably, CM Majhi on the occasion also launched several water resource projects worth a total of Rs 2,612 crore. Of these, foundation stones were laid for 17 projects worth approximately Rs 2,292 crore, while 124 projects with a total cost of about Rs 320 crore were inaugurated.

--IANS

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