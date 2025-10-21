Water release ordered from Chennai's Chembarambakkam lake as inflow rises after heavy rains

Chennai, Oct 21(IANS) With the formation of a new low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu in the coming days, and as a precursor to the northeast monsoon, several parts of the state, including Chennai and its suburbs, have already begun experiencing widespread showers

The persistent rainfall has significantly increased water levels in major reservoirs and lakes, prompting authorities to initiate precautionary measures.

Among them, the Chembarambakkam Lake — one of the primary sources of drinking water for Chennai — has witnessed a steady rise in inflow over the past 48 hours.

Officials reported that the lake’s water level has climbed close to 21 feet, just three feet short of its full capacity of 24 feet.

Continuous inflow from catchment areas upstream has accelerated the rise, leading to discussions among district and water resource officials about the need for controlled discharge.

Following a review meeting held on Tuesday, authorities decided to release surplus water from Chembarambakkam Lake from 4 p.m.

The discharge will initially begin at 100 cubic feet per second (cusecs) as a precautionary measure, with officials closely monitoring the inflow pattern and weather updates to determine further releases, if necessary.

The Water Resources Department and Revenue officials have issued flood alerts to residents living along the Adyar River banks and in low-lying areas near Kundrathur and Thirumudivakkam. Local administrations have been instructed to remain on high alert, with field teams deployed to manage any potential flooding incidents.

The RMC, meanwhile, has warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in northern coastal districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram, over the next 48 hours.

Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal due to rough sea conditions. With the northeast monsoon expected to intensify further, officials have reiterated that continuous monitoring of water bodies will be maintained, and timely discharge of excess water will be ensured to prevent flooding in Chennai and nearby regions.

