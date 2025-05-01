"Water is not political weapon; shows dangerous display of political malice": Parvesh Verma attacks Punjab govt

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Asserting that water is not a "political weapon," Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma on Thursday said that the Punjab government has stooped to "dirty politics" by blocking Haryana and Delhi's rightful share of water, which shows dangerous display of "political malice."

"The Punjab government has stooped to dirty politics by blocking Haryana and Delhi's rightful share of water. This is a serious and unfortunate move that directly threatens the lives of crores of citizens. After being rejected by the people of Delhi in a democratic manner, the Punjab government now seems intent on creating an artificial water crisis out of political vengeance," Parvesh Verma stated.

The Delhi Minister said that the Delhi government has been working relentlessly to ensure that every household receives clean and sufficient water.

"Maintaining water supply in a complex and vast city like Delhi is no small task, yet we have accepted every challenge and stood by our people. Now, at the peak of summer, when water is needed the most, the Punjab government is deliberately trying to deprive Delhi of its rightful share. This is not only insensitive but also a dangerous display of political malice. Let me make it clear -- we will not let Delhi's citizens suffer from thirst. Water is not a political weapon; it is the very foundation of life, and we will not allow any compromise on that," he added.

The remarks come amid reports of reduced water flow to Delhi at a time when the national capital is already facing rising temperatures and growing demand for water.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh rejected allegations made by Delhi Minister Parvesh Singh regarding water supply to the state from the national capital, calling the claims "an absolute white lie."

Singh asserted that Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan have already taken their respective water shares, and it is only Punjab's allocation that remains.

"It is an absolute white lie. The Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan governments have taken their share of water. Only Punjab's share is left now. Despite Punjab's protest, these three double-engine governments gave 8500 cusec more from Punjab's water share to Haryana," Balbir Singh said.

He accused the BJP-led governments of exploiting Punjab's water resources to the detriment of the State's agricultural and economic interests.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lashed out at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after he refused the release of more water to Haryana and accused Mann of trying to "politicise" the issue. Saini also clarified that Haryana had not received its full share of water, but only 60 per cent.

"He is trying to politicise this issue. I would like to clarify that the SYL (Sutlej-Yamuna Link) canal matter is under the supervision of the Supreme Court. But this issue is not about SYL's water. It is about the issue of drinking water... Haryana has not yet received its full share. In the last week, Haryana received only 4,000 cusecs of drinking water, which is approximately 60 per cent of the state's total demand. If BBMB (Bhakra Beas Management Board) provides the remaining water per Haryana's demand, it will be only 0.0001 per cent of Bhakra Dam's water reservoir," Saini said, speaking to the mediapersons on Wednesday.

Saini also stated that after the AAP lost the elections in Delhi, Bhagwant Mann was acting to punish the people of Delhi.

Delhi receives 270 cusecs of water from the Bhakra Dam, which supplies drinking water to around 7.6 million people in the capital. Delhi's total water supply is 936 MGD (Million Gallons per Day) sourced from Bhakra, Yamuna, Ganga, and the Carrier Lined Channel (CLC). According to the Delhi Jal Board, over 90 per cent of Delhi's water supply depends on external sources. (ANI)

