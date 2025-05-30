Warm greetings to people of Goa on Statehood Day: Prez Murmu leads nation in extending wishes

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Goa, which became the 25th state of India in 1987, is marking its 39th Statehood Day on Friday. President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in extending wishes and greetings to the people of the state.

The day honours Goa’s rich cultural heritage, tradition, progress, and economic development.

In a post on X, President Murmu prayed that the state continues to thrive and contribute to the making of Viksit Bharat. She said the tourists and residents should come together to preserve Goa's culture and heritage.

"Warm greetings to the people of Goa on Statehood Day! Goa's rich cultural heritage, beautiful beaches, warm hospitality and several other attractions continue to draw visitors from across the world. Tourists and residents should come together to preserve Goa's culture and heritage by adopting sustainable tourism practices and supporting local communities. May the state of Goa continue to thrive and contribute to the making of Viksit Bharat," the President's post read.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant called upon the people to reaffirm their commitment to building a stronger, 'Swayampurna', and a Viksit Goa for generations to come.

He said, "On the proud occasion of 39th #GoaStatehoodDay, heartfelt greetings to all Goenkars! Today, we celebrate the historic moment when Goa became the 25th state of the Indian Union, a land known for its diverse culture and uplifting spirit, which is now reinforced with a progressive vision. Let us reaffirm our commitment to building a stronger, Swayampurna, and a Viksit Goa for generations to come."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while extending his wishes, said that Goa has contributed immensely to the nation's growth, shining as a global tourist destination.

"Warm greetings to our sisters and brothers of Goa on their Statehood Day. Blessed with vibrant cultures and heritage, Goa has contributed immensely to the nation's growth, shining as a global tourist destination. I pray for the continued prosperity of the state," HM Shah wrote on X.

Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda said the state has made significant contributions to India’s tourism economy and overall development. "My heartfelt greetings to all my brothers and sisters of Goa on their Statehood Day. Known for its scenic landscapes and breathtaking beaches, Goa beautifully blends modernity with tradition. Beyond its natural beauty, the state has made significant contributions to India’s tourism economy and overall development. May Goa continue to reach new heights of development, and may its people be blessed with good health and prosperity."

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the state's picturesque beauty and vibrant culture are admired by people across the world. He said, "Warm greetings to my sisters and brothers from Goa on their Statehood Day. Goa’s picturesque beauty and vibrant culture are admired by people across the world. My best wishes to Goa as it continues to scale new heights of prosperity!"

