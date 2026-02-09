War of words in Bihar after CM Nitish Kumar's remark on Rabri Devi

Patna, Feb 9 (IANS) The political temperature in Bihar escalated sharply on Monday after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar referred to former Chief Minister Rabri Devi as a “girl” during proceedings in the Bihar Legislative Council.

The remark triggered strong reactions from the opposition, with Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav launching a personal and political attack on the Chief Minister.

Taking to social media platform X, Tejashwi Yadav accused Nitish Kumar of possessing what he described as a narrow-minded and regressive attitude towards women.

In a sharply worded post, Tejashwi used medical terms such as Alzheimer’s and dementia, claiming that the Chief Minister’s repeated remarks reflected a decline in judgement and awareness.

He added that such a condition deserved sympathy and said he wished for Nitish Kumar’s recovery.

Tejashwi alleged that referring to Bihar’s first woman Chief Minister as a “girl” was deeply objectionable and amounted to an insult to women.

He further claimed that such language from the highest constitutional authority in the state sends the wrong message and contributes to an environment in which crimes against women are normalised.

The controversial remark was made during heated exchanges in the Legislative Council, following which the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) staged strong protests, terming it an affront to women’s dignity and democratic decorum.

In his social media post, Tejashwi Yadav used hashtags such as #Shame and #Bihar, accusing the Chief Minister of forgetting the dignity of his office and the standards of parliamentary language.

The post subsequently went viral, further intensifying the political confrontation.

Following the exchange, a war of words broke out between the ruling Janata Dal (United) and the opposition RJD.

While the RJD framed the issue as an insult to womanhood, the JD(U) is expected to defend the Chief Minister’s statement and intent.

The controversy has assumed wider political significance, adding to the already charged atmosphere in Bihar politics, with both sides hardening their positions.

--IANS

ajk/pgh