Waqf properties data is digital now, says Madan Rathore

Jaipur, 21 July (IANS) In a significant step towards transparency and reform, the ‘Umeed Central Portal’ was launched on 6 June 2025 for the data collection and digital management of Waqf Board properties across the country.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju shared this information in the Rajya Sabha, responding to a question raised by Rajya Sabha MP and BJP State President.

Rathore informed that under the Integrated Waqf Management, Efficiency, Empowerment and Development (UMEED) Act, the Ministry of Minority Affairs introduced the "Umeed Central Portal-2025".

Within just six weeks of its launch, several states, including Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, have already started uploading their Waqf property data on the portal.

He said the initiative will prevent misuse and unauthorised occupation of Waqf properties, which earlier remained under-identified and vulnerable to exploitation.

“This portal will ensure transparent, efficient, and accessible governance of Waqf assets, enabling public access to information which was earlier limited to a select few,” Rathore emphasised.

The portal, developed in collaboration with the Central Waqf Council, state Waqf boards, and the technical team of the Ministry, has been designed to be inclusive and user-friendly.

It will also generate a Unique Identification Number (UID) for each Waqf property, facilitating seamless tracking and monitoring of records and updates.

Rathore further said that as per the notified rules, Mutawallis (caretakers) will be able to register on the portal using their mobile number and email ID.

In cases where complaints are raised about the wrongful declaration of a property as Waqf, the designated government official must complete the inquiry within one year, as per the guidelines.

This initiative, born out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for systemic reform, is expected to usher in a new era of accountability and transparency in the administration of Waqf assets.

